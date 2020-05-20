Lane changes, detours begin May 26 for I-90 resurfacing project east of Albert Lea to Austin (May 20, 2020)

AUSTIN, Minn. – Motorists will be in single-lane traffic on Interstate 90 from east of Albert Lea to Austin beginning May 26, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists will be traveling in single lanes each direction in the westbound lanes so crews can begin repaving 9 miles of the I-90 eastbound lanes. The $14.5 million project includes resurfacing eastbound I-90 from Freeborn County Road 46, east of Albert Lea, to Hwy 105 in Austin. Culvert work will also take place. Motorists will crossover from the eastbound lanes to the westbound lanes near Freeborn County 46 and then return to the eastbound lanes near Hwy 105.

The following detours will be in place for eastbound I-90 motorists using traffic ramps for Freeborn County Road 46 and Hwy 105:

The entrance to eastbound I-90 from Freeborn County Road 46 will be closed and motorists will follow detour on Freeborn County Road 46 to I-90 in Austin

Exit from eastbound I-90 to Freeborn County Road 46 will be closed. Motorists are to exit at Freeborn County Road 26 and follow it to Freeborn County Road 46

Exit from eastbound I-90 to Hwy 105 will be closed. Motorists are to exit at Hwy 218/14th St NW and take 14th St NW to Hwy 105

Croell, Inc., is the prime contractor for the project, which is scheduled to be complete in November.

Motorists can find more information on the plans and sign up for email updates at the MnDOT project website at www.mndot.gov/d6/projects/d6/projects/i90-repaving-austin/index.html or join MnDOT’s SE Minnesota Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast/.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

