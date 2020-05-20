Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Auditor Galloway releases monthly reports on municipalities and special district financial information

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway recently issued monthly reports detailing the compliance of municipalities and other political subdivisions with financial reporting laws.

One report includes cities, towns and villages while the other lists political subdivisions such as water, fire protection and other taxing districts.  These entities are required to file annual financial reports with the State Auditor's Office within six months of the end of their fiscal year.

A total of 14 municipalities and 54 taxing districts were required to file by April 30 because their fiscal year ended on Oct. 31. Of those entities, 59 filed financial reports timely.

This report also includes information on 33 municipalities and 7 taxing districts that submitted late financial reports or other related documents during the month of April to the State Auditor's Office.

Reports received are searchable online. The complete report of municipalities is here and the full report of other political subdivisions is here.

