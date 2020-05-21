Announcing Leticia Gomez and Steve Pemberton featured on the We-Will-Thrive website
Leticia Gomez, President of Ascendant Entertainment
Steve Pemberton, Chief Human Resources Officer of Workhuman
Leticia Gomez, President of Ascendant Entertainment is featured on the We-Will-Thrive website, part of the largest 24-hour Online Live Event: WE WILL THRIVE!NEWARK, DE, US, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We-Will-Thrive recently announced their largest 24-hour Online Live Event: WE WILL THRIVE! airing May 23rd. It was 24 hours of concentrated power and know-how of the most successful influencers and speakers worldwide, broadcasting live from Hollywood and Berlin. Featured on their website page is Leticia Gomez, The President of Ascendant Entertainment, a Division of The Ascendant Group. Leticia Gomez is a literary vet and Ascendant Partner with more than 15 years of literary experience and connections.
In addition, Steve Pemberton was featured on the We-Will-Thrive website where it announced the WE WILL THRIVE 24-Online Live Event. Steve is chief human resources officer for Workhuman, a leader in employee recognition and workplace culture. He champions and promotes the WorkHuman movement to inspire organizations to embrace more humanity and foster a sense of purpose in the workplace. In addition, he is author of his best-selling memoir and feature film of the same name, A Chance in the World, which recounts his triumphant tale and drive to become a man of resilience, determination, and vision.
Since 2004, inspired by trust and built on referrals, Ascendant Group specializes in CEO branding and has delivered significant results for a variety of corporations. Ascendant Group has award-winning recognition including being a Founding member of the Forbes Agency Council for top PR & Advertising Firms in the world, CEO Branding and Corporate Branding Firm of the Year on multiple occasions, Best Web Designs Recognition, Top 25 Small Business Cultures, and Best PR Campaigns. They are well-known for getting book deals with national publishers for their exclusive clientele. Ascendant Latin Entertainment is a subdivision of Ascendant Entertainment which provides pathways for Latin America’s best creatives. It represents the newest, up and coming, groundbreaking projects.
ABOUT We-Will-Thrive.com
We-Will-Thrive.com is a global movement launching with a 24-hour inspirational marathon with over 60 motivational speakers, influencers and thought leaders who have a combined reach of over 100 million individuals. We-Will-Thrive is designed to uplift and empower a global community to create the life of their dreams—using COVID-19 as a catalyst. Founded and hosted by acclaimed motivational speakers Peter Brandl and Katja Porsch, the world’s first live, 24-hour motivational marathon begins on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM in Germany— moving west across the globe and concluding in Hollywood, California at 11:59 pm PST. Participants can expect to be inspired, motivated and equipped in six focus areas: Personal Development, Faith/Spirituality, Motivation/Action, Government, Business, Media, Sports/Health and Arts/Entertainment. The event is free. All donations go to the charity, No Kid Hungry. To see the full line-up of speakers and to reserve a FREE virtual seat, visit www.We-Will-Thrive.com.
Raoul Davis
Ascendant Group
+1 336-575-3594
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn