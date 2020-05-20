Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Personal Protective Equipment to be Distributed in Greensboro for Long Term Care Facilities

NOTE: For more details see NCDHHS Expands Measures to Prevent and Respond to COVID-19 in Long-term Care Facilities

Tomorrow, North Carolina Emergency Management, the NC Department of Health and Human Services and the NC National Guard will distribute personal protective equipment to numerous long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, adult care homes, family care homes, intermediate care facilities and mental health facilities at a drive-through event in Greensboro.

In order to protect patients and staff from the spread of COVID-19, long term care facilities will receive a two-week allotment of personal protective equipment based on the size of their facility.   Allotments will include masks, gloves, face shields, shoe covers and hand sanitizer.   This pick-up event is by appointment only for designated long-term care facilities and is not open to the public.   WHAT:           PPE distribution to long-term care facilities   WHERE:         Greensboro Coliseum Complex                         1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27403                         Law enforcement will have one gate to the Coliseum Complex open                         Follow officers’ directions for parking   WHEN:           Wednesday, May 20, 2020                           Media availability will be from 11 am to 1 pm    CONTACTS:  Keith Acree                         NC Emergency Management                         919-880-2970                           Major Matt Boyle                         NC National Guard                         919-612-5061  

