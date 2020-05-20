Personal Protective Equipment to be Distributed in Greensboro for Long Term Care Facilities

NOTE: For more details see NCDHHS Expands Measures to Prevent and Respond to COVID-19 in Long-term Care Facilities

Tomorrow, North Carolina Emergency Management, the NC Department of Health and Human Services and the NC National Guard will distribute personal protective equipment to numerous long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, adult care homes, family care homes, intermediate care facilities and mental health facilities at a drive-through event in Greensboro.

In order to protect patients and staff from the spread of COVID-19, long term care facilities will receive a two-week allotment of personal protective equipment based on the size of their facility. Allotments will include masks, gloves, face shields, shoe covers and hand sanitizer. This pick-up event is by appointment only for designated long-term care facilities and is not open to the public. WHAT: PPE distribution to long-term care facilities WHERE: Greensboro Coliseum Complex 1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27403 Law enforcement will have one gate to the Coliseum Complex open Follow officers’ directions for parking WHEN: Wednesday, May 20, 2020 Media availability will be from 11 am to 1 pm CONTACTS: Keith Acree NC Emergency Management 919-880-2970 Major Matt Boyle NC National Guard 919-612-5061