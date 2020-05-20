Exempt School [Home School] Program | Nebraska Department of Education

Parents (or legal guardians) may educate their child at home by electing not to meet State approval or accreditation requirements (Section 79-1601 R.R.S.). In Nebraska, “home schools” are referred to as exempt schools and are considered non-approved or non-accredited schools. By filing for and receiving exempt status, parents are electing not to have their child attend a school that meets State approval and accreditation requirements while also complying with the mandatory school attendance law (Section 79-201 R.R.S.).
2020/21 School Year
A Rule 13 exemption election filing applies only to traditional “homeschooling.” If the student is schooling at home due to a school closure, and is still enrolled in that approved or accredited public or private school, a Rule 13 filing does not apply.
Note for Paper Filers – Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Department of Education is closed to the public and staff are working remotely, with limited access to the office. If this situation continues, it will impact our ability to mail packets in a timely manner. Submit the documents by mail only (drop-off at the Department of Education in Lincoln is not allowable at this time) (no faxes or emails will be accepted). Please plan accordingly and allow sufficient time to meet the July 15th deadline.
Via Mail Only (no faxes or emails will be accepted).
If you cannot download the documents, contact the Exempt School Program Office to request a packet by mail.
Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Department of Education is closed to the public and staff are working remotely, with limited access to the office. If this situation continues, it will impact our ability to mail packets in a timely manner. Please plan accordingly and allow sufficient time to meet the July 15th deadline.
The Online Submission will be available by the end of May. Renewal filers will receive an email from Beth Bolte once the system is open.
Statistical Information
Program Contacts
Beth Bolte: (402) 471-2795 or beth.bolte@nebraska.gov
Micki Iverson: (402) 471-1894 or micki.iverson@nebraska.gov
