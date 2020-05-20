Exempt School [Home School] Program | Nebraska Department of Education

General Information

Parents (or legal guardians) may educate their child at home by electing not to meet State approval or accreditation requirements (Section 79-1601 R.R.S.). In Nebraska, “home schools” are referred to as exempt schools and are considered non-approved or non-accredited schools. By filing for and receiving exempt status, parents are electing not to have their child attend a school that meets State approval and accreditation requirements while also complying with the mandatory school attendance law (Section 79-201 R.R.S.).

2020/21 School Year

A Rule 13 exemption election filing applies only to traditional “homeschooling.” If the student is schooling at home due to a school closure, and is still enrolled in that approved or accredited public or private school, a Rule 13 filing does not apply .

. Note for Paper Filers – Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Department of Education is closed to the public and staff are working remotely, with limited access to the office. If this situation continues, it will impact our ability to mail packets in a timely manner. Submit the documents by mail only (drop-off at the Department of Education in Lincoln is not allowable at this time) (no faxes or emails will be accepted). Please plan accordingly and allow sufficient time to meet the July 15th deadline.

Before you begin, review the following documents: Rule 13, and Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Then, print the Instructions & Forms Packet The packet includes: Instructions, Statement of Election & Assurances (Form A) (two copies are attached), Form B, and Information Summary Submit the documents by mail only (drop-off at the Department of Education in Lincoln is not allowable at this time) (no faxes or emails will be accepted) NOTE: Exemption election filings will be accepted either via the online submission OR via paper submission by mail – do NOT submit both ways. Exemption election submissions are due annually by July 15. After July 15, see section 003.02A on page 4 of Rule 13 for exemption election due date information. If you cannot download the documents, contact the Exempt School Program Office to request a packet by mail. Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Department of Education is closed to the public and staff are working remotely, with limited access to the office. If this situation continues, it will impact our ability to mail packets in a timely manner. Please plan accordingly and allow sufficient time to meet the July 15 th deadline.

you begin, review the following documents: Via Mail Only (no faxes or emails will be accepted).

The Online Submission will be available by the end of May. Renewal filers will receive an email from Beth Bolte once the system is open.

Statistical Information

Program Contacts