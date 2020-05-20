Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 648 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,158 in the last 365 days.

School Reorganization | Nebraska Department of Education

State Committee for the Reorganization of School Districts

Meetings

For further information, contact Micki Iverson, Committee Clerk.  Meeting dates & locations are subject to change.

Members

The State Committee for the Reorganization of School Districts shall be composed of six members. The Commissioner of Education shall be a member of the committee ex officio and shall serve as a nonvoting member of the committee. Committee members and their terms:

Committee Members

  • Vacant Lay person Term Expires: December 31, 2024
  • Dale Fornander, Chappell Lay person, Chairperson Term Expires:  December 31, 2020
  • Alan Garey, Curtis Educator Term Expires:  December 31, 2021
  • Ted DeTurk, Papillion Educator Term Expires:  December 31, 2022
  • Shad Stamm, Benkelman Lay person Term Expires: December 31, 2023

Minutes of Committee Meetings

2019/20 school year:

Previous school years:

Procedures – Rule 83

Reorganization Reports

  • District Dissolution Lists
  • District Unification List

 

Program Contacts:

  • Micki Iverson: (402) 471-1894 or micki.iverson@nebraska.gov
  • Bryce Wilson: (402) 471-4320 or bryce.wilson@nebraska.gov

You just read:

School Reorganization | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.