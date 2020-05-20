School Reorganization | Nebraska Department of Education

State Committee for the Reorganization of School Districts

Meetings

For further information, contact Micki Iverson, Committee Clerk. Meeting dates & locations are subject to change.

Members

The State Committee for the Reorganization of School Districts shall be composed of six members. The Commissioner of Education shall be a member of the committee ex officio and shall serve as a nonvoting member of the committee. Committee members and their terms:

Committee Members

Vacant Lay person Term Expires: December 31, 2024

Term Expires: Dale Fornander, Chappell Lay person, Chairperson Term Expires: December 31, 2020

Alan Garey, Curtis Educator Term Expires: December 31, 2021

Educator Ted DeTurk, Papillion Educator Term Expires: December 31, 2022

Shad Stamm, Benkelman Lay person Term Expires: December 31, 2023



Minutes of Committee Meetings

2019/20 school year:

Previous school years:

Procedures – Rule 83

Reorganization Reports

District Dissolution Lists

District Unification List

Program Contacts: