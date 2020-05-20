School Reorganization | Nebraska Department of Education
State Committee for the Reorganization of School Districts
Meetings
For further information, contact Micki Iverson, Committee Clerk. Meeting dates & locations are subject to change.
Members
The State Committee for the Reorganization of School Districts shall be composed of six members. The Commissioner of Education shall be a member of the committee ex officio and shall serve as a nonvoting member of the committee. Committee members and their terms:
Committee Members
- Vacant Lay person Term Expires: December 31, 2024
- Dale Fornander, Chappell Lay person, Chairperson Term Expires: December 31, 2020
- Alan Garey, Curtis Educator Term Expires: December 31, 2021
- Ted DeTurk, Papillion Educator Term Expires: December 31, 2022
- Shad Stamm, Benkelman Lay person Term Expires: December 31, 2023
Minutes of Committee Meetings
2019/20 school year:
Previous school years:
Procedures – Rule 83
Reorganization Reports
- District Dissolution Lists
- District Unification List
Program Contacts:
- Micki Iverson: (402) 471-1894 or micki.iverson@nebraska.gov
- Bryce Wilson: (402) 471-4320 or bryce.wilson@nebraska.gov