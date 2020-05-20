Brave New Coin Launches BNC Pro, A Digital Wealth Management Platform for Cryptocurrency Investors

Individual and institutional digital asset investors can use BNC Pro’s feature-rich platform to manage their portfolios, generate investment opportunities and more

/EIN News/ -- Auckland, New Zealand , May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Digital asset data company Brave New Coin (https://bravenewcoin.com/) today announced the launch of BNC Pro, a low-cost, feature-rich digital wealth management platform for cryptocurrency investors. BNC Pro uses Brave New Coin’s unparalleled insights, the same data used by NASDAQ and Dow Jones Factiva, to help investors and traders manage their portfolios, track trading pairs, generate investment opportunities and more. BNC Pro can also be easily deployed across enterprise teams with a built-in billing management solution.

“Investors at every level have been flowing into this asset class, and they’ve been forced to rely on a dozen different startup platforms to manage their portfolios,” said Fran Strajnar, CEO and Founder of Brave New Coin. “We felt this was a very obvious gap in the market, and one that Brave New Coin was uniquely positioned to address.”



BNC Pro tracks thousands of assets and trading pairs in real time, integrating with 20+ exchanges and syncing with users’ accounts. Its portfolio manager provides an accurate view of profits and losses at a single glance, and allows users to generate custom reports to compare and assess their holdings. BNC Pro features a screener tool with 60+ data points to generate investment opportunities objectively and accurately, giving investors the tools to customize their strategies. The platform’s Newsfeed tracks events and sentiment across 5,000 digital assets in real time, with customizable alerts and watchlists.



“With BNC Pro, we wanted to deliver a cohesive platform where investors can do their research, consume industry-wide news, automate their reporting, and execute trades and rebalances at the click of a button,” said Rory Manchee, Director of Business Development at Brave New Coin.



Since 2014, Brave New Coin has built out its capabilities to provide state-of-the art financial data to the growing digital asset ecosystem. Brave New Coin provides data and index solutions for several partners including NASDAQ, Amazon Alexa, BTSE.com, Refintiv, TPICAP and Dow Jones Factiva and many more distributors and applications. When you ask Amazon’s Alexa for the price of any cryptocurrency, her answer comes from Brave New Coin’s data engine. BNC Pro takes this comprehensive data and combines it with state-of-the-art user experience to create the most sophisticated wealth management platform to date.



About Brave New Coin

Brave New Coin (https://bravenewcoin.com/) (BNC) is a data and research company focused on the blockchain and cryptographic assets industry. Founded in 2014, BNC provides data, analysis and research to a global network of market participants. Brave New Coin supplies spot-pricing, index solutions, research and news both aggregate and proprietary, via partners such as Amazon Alexa, Dow Jones Factiva, NASDAQ, Refinitv, RapidAPI and dozens more. The company’s experience and expertise make us the leading provider of standard and non standard institutional grade, highly compliant, data solutions. BNC Pro leverages all our experience and data into a user-friendly dashboard solution.





Media Contact: Transform Group, bnc@transformgroup.com Company Contact: Fran Strajnar, fran@bravenewcoin.com