Governor Abbott Waives Late Fees For TABC License And Permit Renewals

May 20, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott has allowed Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) license and permit renewals to occur after the current 30 day grace period after an expiration date without any late fees. This waiver applies to renewals with an expiration date on or after March 13, 2020.

"As we continue to safely and strategically open the state of Texas, we want to ensure financial barriers are removed for businesses that plan to open up to the public," said Governor Abbott. "By granting an extended renewal period and waiving license and permit renewal late fees, we are ensuring Texas entrepreneurs and business owners are supported as we kick-start our economy and continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic."