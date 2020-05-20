Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Benin : Sixth Review under the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement, and Request for Augmentation of Access-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Benin

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

May 20, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Program implementation continues to be strong, with all end-December 2019 quantitative performance criteria (QPCs) and the structural benchmarks (SB) under review being met. Economic activity is expected to decelerate sharply in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The authorities have prepared a response plan of 1.7 percent of GDP to contain health risks and support the economy. As a result of the projected revenue shortfall and the new measures, the 2020 fiscal deficit is revised upward to 3.5 percent of GDP.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/175

Subject:

Extended Credit Facility

English

Publication Date:

May 20, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513544960/1934-7685

Stock No:

1BENEA2020002

Format:

Paper

Pages:

89

Benin : Sixth Review under the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement, and Request for Augmentation of Access-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Benin

