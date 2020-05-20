Benin : Sixth Review under the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement, and Request for Augmentation of Access-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Benin

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

May 20, 2020

Electronic Access:

Summary:

Program implementation continues to be strong, with all end-December 2019 quantitative performance criteria (QPCs) and the structural benchmarks (SB) under review being met. Economic activity is expected to decelerate sharply in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The authorities have prepared a response plan of 1.7 percent of GDP to contain health risks and support the economy. As a result of the projected revenue shortfall and the new measures, the 2020 fiscal deficit is revised upward to 3.5 percent of GDP.