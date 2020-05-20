VIDEO RELEASE: Unicyclist Completes 100+ Miles for COVID-19 Research
May is National Bike Month and Bob LeBlanc is celebrating by riding his unicycle in the American Lung Association's annual Cycle the Seacoast event.
"The American Lung Association has been amazing. They are doing so much research to fight this virus. I am proud to be out here riding and practicing social distancing," says LeBlanc.”PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May is National Bike Month and Bob LeBlanc is celebrating by riding his unicycle in the American Lung Association's annual Cycle the Seacoast event. As part of his fundraising efforts, he recently completed 100 miles of cycling and has raised nearly $1,000 for COVID-19 research and the American Lung Association. He is the first person to ride a unicycle more than 100 miles for the event. Due to COVID-19, the annual event switched to a virtual experience this year and is open to anyone from across the world to participate. Since 2010, this event has raised near $1 million for the American Lung Association.
— Bob LeBlanc
Video footage: https://www.dropbox.com/s/u28llxsu7cnd9s3/Bob%20LeBlanc%20Unicycle%20Video.mp4?dl=0
LeBlanc, 53, of Wakefield, Mass. has cycled 115 miles and continues to ride more miles to raise awareness and funds to support COVID-19 research and the American Lung Association. In 2009, he lost his father because of lung disease. He has been riding unicycles for 30 years and he has three of them, including one for mountain biking.
"The American Lung Association has been amazing. They are doing so much research to fight this virus. I am proud to be out here riding and practicing social distancing," says LeBlanc. "I've been riding a unicycle for about 30 years. One thing people don't understand is there is no coasting or resting when you are on one wheel. When people see me on my unicycle, they are blown away and cheer me on. I tell them that riding a unicycle is a whole different monster!"
In late March, due to the potential spread of COVID-19, the American Lung Association announced the annual Cycle the Seacoast fundraising ride in 2020 would be held virtually. To date, more than 200 people have registered, but donations to date are down significantly from previous years due to COVID-19.
The cost is $10 to register and participants must raise the fundraising minimum of $200 to receive a t-shirt and medal. Participants can complete their Cycle the Seacoast experience by cycling 25, 50 or 100 miles at their own pace to raise funds for the American Lung Association before June 30, 2020. The cyclists are encouraged to track their own progress using Strava or other fitness apps. The Cycle the Seacoast also has a Facebook page for cyclists to share their stories and photos. For registration and fundraising information visit https://action.lung.org/site/TR?fr_id=18616&pg=entry.
###
Editor's Note: Bob LeBlanc is available for phone and Zoom interviews. Interviews can be arranged immediately by contacting Greg Glynn at Marshall Communications at 207-620-9076.
To download a high-resolution version of the photo, use the link below.
Photo: https://bit.ly/Bob_LeBlanc100
About the Cycle the Seacoast
Cycle the Seacoast is a one-day, multi-route cycling event that is both challenging and fun for serious athletes to weekend warriors with kids in tow. Participants can choose from 25, 50 or 100 miles along the historic Seacoast in New Hampshire. Over 200 volunteers also participate in the event for the American Lung Association.
About the American Lung Association
The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA or visit Lung.org.
Greg Glynn
Marshall Communications
+1 207-620-9076
email us here