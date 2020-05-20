(VIDEO) The Light Manifest launched by the Timișoara 2021 Association in 26 languages, on the International Day of Light
The Timișoara 2021 — European Capital of Culture Association launches a video manifest in 26 languagesTIMISOARA, TIMIS, ROMANIA, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Timișoara 2021 – European Capital of Culture Association launches, on the International Day of Light, a video manifest in 26 languages, in which it highlights and clarifies the metaphor of light from the association’s slogan “Shine your light! Light up your city!”.
One of the valences of light included in the slogan refers to the energy and creative force of the city’s residents, of the communities that can put things in motion if they work together, but also the hope that a society can experience a rebirth through culture and humanity. This is why the association wishes for the “Shine your light! Light up your city!” slogan to become the impetus for each of Timisoara’s citizens, as well as those of Romania.
“Light” is the leitmotif of the cultural-artistic and social activities organized by the Timișoara 2021 – European Capital of Culture Association. Through the activities organized in spite of the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic that hampers our ability to truly enjoy the cultural programs established for this year, the association wishes to highlight that “Timișoara 2021”, the project of an entire community, of the citizens of Timișoara, endeavors to become a project embraced by all Romanians, and have lasting echoes on the European continent.
The Light Manifest is about people. The desire to be free, to be together in a time of social distancing, to not be apart from beauty and art, and the essence of the human soul, so complex and adaptable, are the foundational elements of the story of this Manifest.
All of these ideas find themselves, in a symbolic, inspirational form, in the video that will be translated into 26 languages, among which are English, French, German, Hungarian, Spanish, and Italian. It features all of the official languages of the European Union, as Timișoara wishes to attract visitors from all of these countries. The final part of the video urges people to visit Timișoara from home, at the moment, and once the pandemic has passed, the public is invited to the “city of light”.
The video was made by the Timișoara 2021 Association in collaboration with the director Tedy Necula, known among others for making the feature film “Beside Me” (original Romanian title: “Coborâm la prima”) about the #Colectiv nightclub fire tragedy.
***
The Timișoara 2021 - European Capital of Culture Association was founded in 2011, with the goal of preparing Timișoara’s candidacy dossier for European Capital of Culture status. After winning the title for the year 2021, the Association has continued its mission of developing Timișoara’s Cultural Programme. Going beyond the year 2021, the Association will aim to support and develop cultural projects for the benefit of the community. In the year 2019, the first year of actual production, with the aid of its partners, the Association has unrolled over 400 cultural events, with over 130,000 people in attendance.
