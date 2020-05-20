Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Announces Revised Date for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- LOGANSPORT, Ind., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.35 on each share of its common stock for the second quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable on July 21, 2020 to the holders of record on June 22, 2020.



The 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders for Logansport Financial Corp. which was postponed earlier due to COVID-19 will be held on August 11, 2020. Information will be mailed by early July 2020.

Contact: Chad Higgins

Chief Financial Officer

Phone 574-722-3855

Fax 574-722-3857