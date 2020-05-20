Molecular Diagnostics Market Worth USD 13.87 Billion at 7.1% CAGR by 2025; to Rise Notably with Rising Number of Various Cancer Cases: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Molecular Diagnostics Market Research Report Are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., QIAGEN, BD, Grifols S.A., Novartis AG, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, BioMerieux S.A., Novartis AG and other key market players.

Pune, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global molecular diagnostics market size is anticipated to be worth USD 13.87 billion by the end of 2025 on account of the rising prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide. Molecular diagnostics is the description utilized to delineate multiple techniques used for analyzing biological markers in the genetic code or genome of an individual. As per a recent report by Fortune Business Insights titled, "Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Instruments Reagents & Consumables), By Application (Infectious Disease, Blood Screening, Histology & Oncology), By Technique (Hospitals Amplification, Hybridization & Sequencing Techniques), End User (Hospitals, Clinical & Pathology Labs), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025," the value of this market was USD 8.01 billion in 2017 and is likely to rise at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2019 to 2025.





The Report Answers Querries such as

What is the nature of the market?

How will personalized medicine positively impact the molecular diagnostics market?

Which strategies are adopted by players to gain impetus in the market?

Which are the major industrial developments in the market?



Drivers & Restraints-

The Growing Prevalence of Coronavirus Augmenting Growth

The increasing prevalence of various infectious diseases such as ebolavirus, tuberculosis, malaria, dengue fever, coronavirus, and others is a major factor promoting the global molecular diagnostics market growth. The current COVID19 pandemic worldwide is also helping to aid in the expansion of the market. In addition to this, the prevalence of various types of cancer is also expected to add a boost to the market. Moreover, the rising awareness and increasing popularity of personalized medicine and companion treatment methods are also expected to add impetus to the market in the coming years.

On the flip side, the lack of trained professionals, coupled with the complex regulatory framework that delays the approval of diagnostic tests may pose a major hindrance to the market. Nevertheless, the advent of molecular diagnostic procedures in developing and underdeveloped nations and the advancement in proteomics and genomics is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.



An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Segment-

Infectious Disease Segment to Dominate Market with an Estimated 60.0%

Based on the application, the market is categorized into blood screening, oncology, infectious disease, histology, and others. Among these, the infectious disease segment earned a 60.0 % molecular diagnostics market share in 2017.

Regional Analysis-

North America Earned Dominant Share with Major Efforts taken by Research Institutions

In 2017, North America earned a revenue of USD 3.64 billion and emerged dominant. This is attributed to the rising collaborative efforts taken by research and academic institutions for achieving clinical efficiency via the improvement process. Moreover, the European market ranks second owing to the increasing emphasis of clinical microbiology organizations and bigger hospital research for improving the level of molecular diagnostic procedures in the region. Furthermore, Latin America and Asia Pacific markets are currently in their prenatal stage but are anticipated to gain momentum on account of the improving healthcare infrastructure and facilities. Coupled with the rising investments in research and development.

Competitive Landscape-

Danaher Corporation, QIAGEN, Abbott Laboratories, and Hoffmann-La Roche Holding Dominant Share in Market with Optimal Research and Development Strategies

The supply chain network of giant companies such as Hoffmann-La Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Qiagen, AND Danaher Corporation is stong, thereby helping these players enjoy the dominant position in the market. Besides this, they adopted optimal research and development strategies and invested massively in diagnostic research and cost management for gaining momentum in the market. Furthermore, other vendors are adopting advanced diagnostics for making a mark in the competition.





Some of the Key Industry Developments of the Molecular Diagnostics Market include:

April 2018 – An advanced marked AltoStar Molecular Diagnostic Workflow called Altona Diagnostics was launched by GmbH for streamlining the workflow in real-time PCR testing of infectious diseases.

May 2019 – FDA approved QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing system by Qiagen. This testing system is equipped with advanced DiagCORE technology that detects about 20 pathogens effectively.





Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of players operating in the Molecular Diagnostics Market. They are as follows:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

QIAGEN

BD

Grifols S.A.

Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

BioMerieux S.A.

Novartis AG

Other vendors





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Porter's five forces analysis Top 3 players working in market space Key developments (Merger, Acquisitions, etc.) Technological Advancements

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Instruments Reagents & Consumables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Infectious Disease Blood Screening Histology Oncology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technique Amplification Techniques Hybridization Techniques Sequencing Techniques Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Clinical & Pathology Labs Hospitals Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued….!!!





