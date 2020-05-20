Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. 422 West Lane Closure Friday Morning for Roadway Patching in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – Westbound U.S. 422 motorists will encounter a lane closure between Old State Road and Mingo Road in Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County on Friday, May 22, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM for roadway patching, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this operation will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

