SERVPRO Launches Certified: SERVPRO Cleaned Program to Aid Pembroke Pines/West Miramar Businesses as the Economy Reopens
SERVPRO of Pembroke Pines/West Miramar has launched a specialized cleaning program which will ensure the cleanliness of Florida’s businesses and public areas.PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an initiative to help businesses reopen safely in these unprecedented times, SERVPRO of Pembroke Pines/West Miramar has launched the Certified: SERVPRO Cleaned program, which involves a CDC-approved cleaning and disinfecting regiment targeted at proactively eliminating viral pathogens linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lockdown restrictions have eased this month in an effort to reopen the economy, allowing many businesses to open their doors the public. Operating safely in these unprecedented times, however, poses unique challenges. New measures, such as extensive cleaning and disinfecting procedures, are clearly necessary to ensure the community’s safety. As a means to meet those challenges, SERVPRO if Pembroke Pines and West Miramar is making the Certified: SERVPRO Cleaned (CSC) program available to local Florida businesses in and around the Pembroke Pines and West Miramar areas.
With a strict observance of industry and CDC standards, SERVPRO’s CSC program utilizes EPA-approved products to execute a detailed cleaning and disinfecting regiment. The technique centers on viral pathogen cleaning—an exhaustive sanitization servicing that extends far beyond standard janitorial or carpet cleaning practices.
In making the CSC program available to Florida businesses, SERVPRO of Pembroke Pines/West Miramar also hopes to inspire consumer confidence, support the local economy, and keep Florida employees and consumers safe during the pandemic.
SERVPRO of Pembroke Pines/West Miramar is currently offering the CSC program to local businesses on both a one-time and recurring basis. Its ultimate goal is protecting Pembroke Pines/ West Miramar businesses and residents as the economy reopens and rebuilds.
About SERVPRO of Pembroke Pines/ West Miramar
SERVPRO of Pembroke Pines/West Miramar is a trusted provider of cleanup and restoration services. Its skilled professionals are trained in the nuances of biohazard decontamination and chemical spill cleanup as well as fire and water damages and emergencies.
With a strict compliance of the decontamination standards set forth by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention program as well as local authorities, SERVPRO’s restoration and sanitization crew delivers end-to-end customer services using top industry practices.
For those wishing to learn more about the Certified: SERVPRO Cleaned program or receive a free quote on commercial services, SERVPRO of Pembroke Pines/West Miramar is available 24-hours a day, 7 days a week to deliver immediate assistance and support.
This program covers the following areas:
Pembroke Pines, Florida
West Miramar, Florida
Hollywood, Florida
Southwest Ranches, Florida
For more information please contact us at 954-998-0600 or visit our website at: www.servproeastpembrokepines.com
Morena Fenero
SERVPRO of Pembroke Pines/West Miramar
+1 954-998-0600
