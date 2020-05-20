Airborne Technologies Webinar on Search & Rescue: From the Indian Ocean to the Alpine Mountains
SMi reports: Airborne Technologies to host an online webinar, taking place on Wednesday 10th June 2020.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group are pleased to announce a free exclusive webinar hosted by Airborne Technologies on ‘Search & Rescue: From the Indian Ocean to the Alpine Mountains. 2 SAR Case Studies: Twin Otter and AW10’, taking place on the 10th June 2020 at 2pm BST (3pm CET/ 9am EDT).
This is a free webinar to join. Register at http://www.sar-sensorswebinar.com/pr1
Airborne Technologies is an EASA approved Design and Production Organisation (DPO), specializing in the design, modification, installation, integration, certification (EASA/FAA) and operation of sensor equipment. Airborne Technologies provides tailor-made turnkey solutions for airborne surveillance and surveying systems, as well as the integration of sensor systems into existing customer aircraft.
Marcus Gurtner, CSO and Co-Founder and George DeCock, S.C.A.R. - Pod and Sensors at Airborne Technologies, will discuss the various parameters that set each customer demand apart: from rotary or fixed wing - new or existing aircraft – from Indian Ocean Search and Rescue (SAR) to Alpine Mountain SAR, followed by a Q&A.
The webinar will cover in detail:
- How to get individual sensors airborne, and integrated as a SAR System?
- Why EASA compliant sensor integration can ONLY come from the manufacturer?
- What sets a SAR mission apart from the rest?
- Two case studies (rotary or fixed wing)
Attendees will gain exclusive insights on how to upgrade their aircraft to a leading-edge mission SAR platform while still having the best value-for-money solution.
WEBINAR: ‘Search & Rescue: From the Indian Ocean to the Alpine Mountains. 2 SAR Case Studies: Twin Otter and AW10’
WHEN: 10th June 2020, 2pm BST / 3pm CET / 9am EDT
MORE DETAILS: http://www.sar-sensorswebinar.com/pr1
