BEL TRADING & CONSULTING LTD optimizes the performance of solar farms
BEL TRADING & CONSULTING LTD has now switched to projects with optimization of electricity generation indicators at industrial solar power plants.WARSZAWA, POLAND, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company BEL TRADING & CONSULTING LTD, having experience in the construction and operation of various types of solar power plants, has now switched to projects with optimization of electricity generation indicators at industrial solar power plants in Europe and Asia.
Already no one can be surprised by solar power plants of both industrial capacity and in private homes and office buildings. Humankind is confidently mastering new types and powers of pure green types of energy, and solar energy is now the most profitable to use. But the sun continually moves across the sky, and static motionless solar panels lose part of their power due to improper orientation to the sun and average parameters of their orientation.
One of the options for increasing the power and efficiency of a solar power plant is the use of orienting solar panels tracking systems. Such systems allow us to change the angle and direction of the solar panels throughout the day as if following the sun. Thus, the generation of electricity increases by 10-15%. Previously, such automatically turning solar panels tracking systems at power plants were not often used because of their higher cost. However, everything has now changed. There are tracking turning decisions in the market of solar power plants which are only 10% more expensive than traditional static systems.
Such tracking systems have already shown themselves to be reliable in operation and efficient to use. A slight increase in the cost of the system fully pays for itself in the first year of service. It then begins to bring new electricity generation, which means additional profit for the generating company.
According to BEL TRADING & CONSULTING LTD, soon, up to 30% of industrial power plants in Europe will be built based on tracking rotary solar panel systems that will automatically change the location of the panels depending on the changing position of the sun in the sky.
BEL TRADING & CONSULTING LTD always tries to be the first to master all new and advanced technologies, and these tracking systems are no exception. BEL TRADING & CONSULTING LTD checked the reliability and effectiveness of such tracking systems strictly based on its own experience in the construction and operation of solar power plants.
Modern and new solutions offered by BEL TRADING & CONSULTING LTD have passed the test of time. So they can be successfully implemented again for our dear customers during the construction of new or modernization of existing industrial solar power plants.
