Anti-viral Therapies Market Size to Reach $46.21 Billion by 2026: AMR

Strong pipeline of anti-viral drugs across the globe and increase in the global issue of viral infection drive the growth of the global anti-viral therapies market. North America contributed the highest share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The revenue generated from anti-viral therapies will not affected by coronavirus pandemic owing to the need for essential treatments of HIV, hepatitis, and herpes virus.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global anti-viral therapies market generated $38.31 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $46.21 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, value chain, business performance, supply chain, and competitive scenario.

Increase in viral infections and strong pipeline of anti-viral drugs across the globe drive the growth of the global anti-viral therapies market. However, high cost of anti-viral therapies may hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in number of product approvals for combination therapy create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The revenue generated from anti-viral therapies will not affected by coronavirus pandemic owing to the essential treatments to be given for conditions including HIV, hepatitis, herpes virus, and others.

People have become more conscious about viral infections amid the coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

Anti-viral therapies are also beneficial to control the spread of coronavirus as they include the treatments on the basic symptoms of Covid-19.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global anti-viral therapies market based on type, mechanism of action, application, and region.

Based on type, the branded drugs segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the generic drugs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 2.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on mechanism of action, the nucleotide polymerase inhibitor segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the reverse transcriptase inhibitors segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca plc, AbbVie Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Johnson & Johnson, and Merck & Co., Inc.

