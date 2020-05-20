Global Face Mask Market to Reach $2.45 Billion by 2027: AMR

Surge in investment in face mask production by government due to the rise in spread of coronavirus andincrease in the awareness about airborne diseases across the globe drive the growth of the global face maskmarket. Asia-Pacificcontributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.The demand forface masks will be increased across the globe during coronavirus pandemic.

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND,OR, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research,the global face mask market generated $1.52 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2.45 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021to 2027.The report offers anextensive analysis of changing market dynamics, industry roadmap, government regulations, business performance, key market player’s analysis, and competitive landscape.

Increase in the awareness about airborne diseases across the globe and surge in investment in face mask production by government due to the rising spread of coronavirus drive the growth of the global face mask market. However, availability of alternative products by the local manufacturers may hinder the market growth. On the other hand, innovation in the products and aggressive marketing strategies create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

During the coronavirus pandemic,the production of the face mask has been increased across the globe. In addition, the key playersoperating in other industries such as Michelinhave been supplying nearly four lakhs of masks per week to the health workers.

Moreover, various automobile companies such as General Motors are taking initiatives toward the manufacturing of face mask.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global face maskmarket based on type, material, nature, distribution channel, and region.

Based on type, the surgical masks segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, thedust mask segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021to 2027.

Based on material, the polypropylene segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the cotton segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.



Based on region, Asia-Pacificcontributed the highest share, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Honeywell, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, 3M Company, Prestige Ameritech, Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Co., Moldex-Metric, Inc., The Gerson Company, Cardinal Health, Alpha ProTech, and Cambridge Mask Co.

