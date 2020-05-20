Robinson College of Business Introduces South’s Most Advanced Education Platform

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students in select programs at Georgia State University’s Robinson College of Business will be able to complete their courses through Robinson Anywhere, a digital teaching facility that provides high-quality remote access to Robinson’s graduate programs, beginning in the fall.

The centerpiece of the college’s new virtual capability is its Digital Board Room powered by mashme.io technology, a learning platform comprising 27 high-definition (HD) video screens, HD robotic cameras that follow instructors around the room and technology that generates augmented reality and virtual reality experiences, student polling, virtual breakout rooms and digital whiteboards. Robinson is the first school in the South and the third in the U.S. with a classroom incorporating mashme.io technology, following Colorado State University’s College of Business and New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Robinson Anywhere also includes a suite of digitally enabled classrooms and teaching studios through which students can interact seamlessly with instructors, guest speakers and fellow students. The digital teaching facility is on the recently opened 11th floor of 55 Park Place NE on Georgia State’s Atlanta campus. It includes traditional classrooms and communal spaces to enable collaboration, idea sharing and networking among students, faculty and executives.

“Robinson is continually pioneering the way graduate business education is delivered, starting with our part-time MBA, the opening of our Buckhead Center for graduate and executive education and, now, this investment in Robinson Anywhere,” said Richard Phillips, dean of the Robinson College.

“These technologically advanced classrooms allow students to grab a virtual seat whether in in Atlanta, Georgia or Chennai, India. This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to deliver a curriculum at the forefront, as conveniently as possible, regardless of a student’s location.”

“The launch of Robinson Anywhere culminates a year-long effort to dramatically increase access to our internationally renowned graduate business programs,” said Brian Jennings, associate dean for graduate programs and executive education. “We’ve put students in the driver’s seat to experience Robinson from their choice of location: from Buckhead, from downtown Atlanta, from their home or office, from anywhere. That’s Robinson Anywhere.”

