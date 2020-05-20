Conduent Expands Payments Capability to Support More Online SNAP Purchases Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- Company partners with USDA as the department authorizes online SNAP e-commerce for 13 additional states



When implemented, SNAP recipients will be able to use payment cards to purchase groceries online at authorized retailers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced it has expanded its capability to process online e-commerce purchases under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to serve additional state agency clients and millions of households in need.

The company is enabling the increase in transactions in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which has authorized online SNAP purchases for 13 more states in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are: Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia.

The USDA’s online SNAP program is currently operational in 18 states plus the District of Columbia. Another five states have previously announced plans to participate, with others expected to follow. Once a state joins the program and is operational, its SNAP recipients are able to use payment cards to purchase groceries online at authorized retailers working with the state. This eliminates the need for SNAP recipients to enter physical stores and helps to limit potential exposure to the coronavirus.

“This is an unprecedented and challenging time for our country, and we’ve taken critical steps to enable more online SNAP purchases in support of the USDA and our state clients to meet the needs of their constituents,” said Mark Brewer, President, Global Public Sector Solutions, Conduent. “Our team currently processes SNAP benefits in 23 states, and we continue to work with the USDA to expand our capabilities so more recipients can take advantage of the safety and convenience of secure online shopping.”

Conduent began supporting online SNAP purchases in April 2019, when the USDA began the program in New York State. The company also processes purchases for Alabama and Iowa.

In addition, the Conduent team continues to support numerous states with emergency SNAP benefits authorized by the U.S. government. The USDA recently announced a 40 percent increase in overall monthly SNAP benefits to the states.

Using prepaid Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) and other payment cards, Conduent provides digital payment solutions to approximately 25 million U.S. cardholders, including more than 40 percent of SNAP payments on behalf of government agencies. The cards are used to disburse benefits under SNAP, as well as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).

As a leader in the government payments industry, Conduent has more than 20 years of EBT experience and supports nearly 10 million cases every month. In 2019, the company processed more than 1.5 billion EBT transactions and disbursed more than $31 billion in funds through its EBT cards.

