Music/Film Producer Lindsay Guion is Featured in Exclusive Podcast Interview with Industry Elites
With over 20 years of professional experience, Lindsay Guion takes the time to discuss the music landscape and his current creative ventures.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent executive, Lindsay Guion, is pleased to announce that he has been featured on the exclusive interview platform, Industry Elites.
While the mandate for social distancing has put a significant strain on the entertainment industry, Lindsay Guion is using this time to fuel his creative energy. Serving currently as a manager to Maycee, Lindsay details their upcoming recording plans and discusses his 360 approach to launching her music career.
Maycee also joins in to provide her perspective, discussing her style, sound, and how she transitioned to working full time as an artist. Lindsay is excited for her upcoming opportunities and her bright future in music.
Listen to the full episode now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.
About Industry Elites
Industry Elites is a highly popular interview platform aimed at cultivating thoughtful discussions on a variety of subject matter. The podcast was created in an effort to showcase the unique talents of individuals in various industries across the globe.
For more information on Industry Elites click here
About Lindsay Guion
Lindsay Guion is the Founder and CEO of GUION PARTNERS INC., a multi-tiered media management and consultancy firm that has allowed him to work closely with many high profile clients, including Grammy award-winning songwriters and producers. With over 20 years of professional experience, Lindsay utilizes his unique industry perspective to fuel his creative projects.
For more information on Lindsay Guion please visit his official website.
Lindsay Guion
GUION PARTNERS INC.
+1 (202) 630-1262
email us here