Around 1.7 Billion People Watch Esports Worldwide Both Online and In-Person – Arizton

This industry research report on the global esports market covers market size and forecast, share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The esports market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 16% during the period 2019–2025.

Esports is an emerging growth vertical within the gaming space. It is defined as multiplayer video gaming, played by professional gamers at a competitive level for spectators. Esports is available to all, including amateur competitive gaming participants, professional teams or leagues, and casual viewers. Often compared to traditional sports, esports follow similar guidelines and etiquette as that of the NHL or NFL leagues, which control the competitions as well as distribution rights for the matches. Technological infrastructure is a key growth driver.

Arizton’s recent market research considers the present scenario of the esports market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Esports Market – Dynamics

Here are the list of trends and drivers that are impacting the revenues and profitability in the global esports market:

• Technological Innovations in Gaming Industry

• Growth in Gaming Audience

• Increasing Internet Penetration

• Role of Associations & Government Involvement

• Growth in Sponsorships & Franchise

• Growing Awareness of Esports

Esports Market – Segmentation

This industry analysis report includes a detailed segmentation by esports revenue, games, e-platform, and geography.

• The esports market has shown tremendous growth in terms of revenue and viewership in the last few years. In 2019, out of the total esports revenue of $1.1 billion, sponsorships contributed $667 million in revenue, which was the highest. With player wages rising, the introduction of new sponsors and sponsorship sectors is critical for the future commercial success of electronic sports.

• First person shooter (FPS) games are one of the most popular genres. They have been around for decades. These games offer intense action and are simple to understand and pick up compared to RTS and MOBA games. They have been at the forefront of professional gaming, and they continue to play a big role in the esports industry.

• Consoles are another significant platform for recreational gaming. They are more available, far more straightforward, and cheaper. In the console, the game itself is usually controlled and manipulated using a handheld device connected to the controller. Consoles are finding increasing applications among gamers as they have a large storage capacity, which suits gamers both recreationally and competitively.

Market Segmentation by Revenue

• Game Publisher Fee

• Merchandize & Tickets

• Advertisement

• Sponsorships

• Media Rights

Market Segmentation by Games

• Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

• Player vs. Player (PvP)

• First Person Shooters (FPS)

• Real Time Strategy (RTS)

• Salons & Spas

Market Segmentation by E-platform

• PC-based Esports

• Consoles-based Esports

• Mobile & Tablets

Esports Market – Geography

The global esports market is growing at a tremendous rate. For instance, the increasing viewership is driving the market growth, making it one of the biggest segments in the gaming industry. Countries such as the US, China, and South Korea have been witnessing a growth in the development of esports games, the number of players, audience, and esports infrastructure. In recent years, many esports arenas have been built across the globe with well-designed esports seating arrangements for players and audiences. Further, these arenas are well equipped with gaming equipment, lighting, screens, and supporting equipment. In 2019, North America was the biggest market for esports followed by APAC and Europe.

Market Segmentation by Geography

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Poland

o Sweden

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o South Korea

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o India

o Malaysia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Chile

• MEA

o UAE

o Egypt

o Morocco

o South Africa

Esports Market – Vendor Landscape

Esports is a booming global industry where skilled video gamers play competitively. In the same way that traditional sports have competitions in baseball, basketball, and football, esports encompasses competitions across a variety of video games. This industry includes not only traditional sports-related games like NBA2K and FIFA, and more notably games such as League of Legends, Counter-Strike, and Dota. Individual players can either stream themselves playing to earn money or join larger organizations to compete for huge cash prizes. The players can engage with their fans in a variety of ways including social media, live-streaming platforms, and in-person at tournaments.

Prominent Vendors

• Activision Blizzard

• Electronic Arts

• Modern Times Group (MTG)

• Take-Two Interactive Software

• Tencent

• Valve Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors – Supercell, Nintendo, Hi-Rez Studios, Epic Games, Torque Esports, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Nival, Zeni Max, Psyonix, Super Evil Megacorp, GAMEVIL, Capcom, Crytek, Inno Games, Deep Silver, Gameforge, Konami Holdings Corporation, Zynga, Kabam, Rovio Entertainment, Wargaming Group Limited, Ubisoft, Sega, Neowiz Games, NCSoft, Microsoft Studios, Bethesda Softworks, and Aksys Games.

Esports Market – Table of Contents

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Revenue Source

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Game

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Platform

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Esports Evolution

7.3 Esports Ecosystem

7.3.1 Overview

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Technological Innovations In Gaming Industry

8.2 Growth In Gaming Audience

8.3 Increasing Internet Penetration

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Role Of Associations & Government Involvement

9.2 Growth In Sponsorships & Franchise

9.3 GROWING AWARENESS OF ESPORTS

10 Market Restraints

10.1 Implementation Of Stringent Regulations

10.2 Health Hazards Of Gaming

10.3 Gaming Frauds & Ethical Concerns

11 Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Value Chain Analysis

11.2.1 Teams

11.2.2 Professional Esports Competitions

11.2.3 Event Organizers

11.2.4 Games

11.2.5 Platforms

11.2.6 Streamers

11.3 Business Model: Online Versus Offline

12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis

12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

13 Revenue Source

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Sponsorships

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Market by Geography

13.4 Media Rights

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Market by Geography

13.5 Advertisements

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.5.3 Market by Geography

13.6 Game Publisher Fees

13.6.1 Market Overview

13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.6.3 Market by Geography

13.7 Merchandise & Tickets

13.7.1 Market Overview

13.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.7.3 Market by Geography

14 Game Type

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Market by Geography

14.4 PVP (PLAYER VS PLAYER)

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Market by Geography

14.5 First Person Shooter (FPS)

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.3 Market by Geography

14.6 Real-Time Strategy (RTS)

14.6.1 Market Overview

14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.6.3 Market by Geography

14.7 Massive Multiplayer Online Games (MMOG)

14.7.1 Market Overview

14.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.7.3 Market by Geography

15 Platform

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Pc-Based Esports

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.3 Market by Geography

15.4 Console-Based Esports

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.3 Market by Geography

15.5 Mobile/Tablet

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.3 Market by Geography

16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview

17 North America

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Revenue

17.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.4 Games

17.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.5 Platforms

17.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.6 Key Countries

17.6.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.7 US

17.7.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.8 Canada

17.8.1 Market Size & Forecast

18 APAC

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Revenue

18.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.4 Game

18.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.5 Platform

18.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.6 Key Countries

18.6.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.7 China

18.7.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.8 Australia

18.8.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.9 India

18.9.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.10 South Korea

18.10.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.11 Malaysia

18.11.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.12 Japan

18.12.1 Market Size & Forecast

19 Europe

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Revenue

19.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.4 Game

19.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.5 Platform

19.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.6 Key Countries

19.6.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.7 UK

19.7.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.8 Germany

19.8.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.9 France

19.9.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.10 Sweden

19.10.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.11 Poland

19.11.1 Market Size & Forecast

20 Middle East and Africa

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.3 Revenue

20.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.4 Game

20.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.5 Platform

20.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.6 Key Countries

20.6.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.7 UAE

20.7.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.8 South Africa

20.8.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.9 Egypt

20.9.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.10 Morocco

20.10.1 Market Size & Forecast

21 Latin America

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Market Size & Forecast

21.3 Revenue

21.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.4 Game

21.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.5 Platform

21.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.6 Key Countries

21.6.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

21.7 Brazil

21.7.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.8 Mexico

21.8.1 Market Size& Forecast

21.9 Argentina

21.9.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.1 Chile

21.10.1 Market Size & Forecast

Looking for more information? Click here