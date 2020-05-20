Around 1.7 Billion People Watch Esports Worldwide Both Online and In-Person – Arizton
This industry research report on the global esports market covers market size and forecast, share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The esports market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 16% during the period 2019–2025.
Esports is an emerging growth vertical within the gaming space. It is defined as multiplayer video gaming, played by professional gamers at a competitive level for spectators. Esports is available to all, including amateur competitive gaming participants, professional teams or leagues, and casual viewers. Often compared to traditional sports, esports follow similar guidelines and etiquette as that of the NHL or NFL leagues, which control the competitions as well as distribution rights for the matches. Technological infrastructure is a key growth driver.
Arizton’s recent market research considers the present scenario of the esports market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.
Esports Market – Dynamics
Here are the list of trends and drivers that are impacting the revenues and profitability in the global esports market:
• Technological Innovations in Gaming Industry
• Growth in Gaming Audience
• Increasing Internet Penetration
• Role of Associations & Government Involvement
• Growth in Sponsorships & Franchise
• Growing Awareness of Esports
Esports Market – Segmentation
This industry analysis report includes a detailed segmentation by esports revenue, games, e-platform, and geography.
• The esports market has shown tremendous growth in terms of revenue and viewership in the last few years. In 2019, out of the total esports revenue of $1.1 billion, sponsorships contributed $667 million in revenue, which was the highest. With player wages rising, the introduction of new sponsors and sponsorship sectors is critical for the future commercial success of electronic sports.
• First person shooter (FPS) games are one of the most popular genres. They have been around for decades. These games offer intense action and are simple to understand and pick up compared to RTS and MOBA games. They have been at the forefront of professional gaming, and they continue to play a big role in the esports industry.
• Consoles are another significant platform for recreational gaming. They are more available, far more straightforward, and cheaper. In the console, the game itself is usually controlled and manipulated using a handheld device connected to the controller. Consoles are finding increasing applications among gamers as they have a large storage capacity, which suits gamers both recreationally and competitively.
Market Segmentation by Revenue
• Game Publisher Fee
• Merchandize & Tickets
• Advertisement
• Sponsorships
• Media Rights
Market Segmentation by Games
• Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)
• Player vs. Player (PvP)
• First Person Shooters (FPS)
• Real Time Strategy (RTS)
• Salons & Spas
Market Segmentation by E-platform
• PC-based Esports
• Consoles-based Esports
• Mobile & Tablets
Esports Market – Geography
The global esports market is growing at a tremendous rate. For instance, the increasing viewership is driving the market growth, making it one of the biggest segments in the gaming industry. Countries such as the US, China, and South Korea have been witnessing a growth in the development of esports games, the number of players, audience, and esports infrastructure. In recent years, many esports arenas have been built across the globe with well-designed esports seating arrangements for players and audiences. Further, these arenas are well equipped with gaming equipment, lighting, screens, and supporting equipment. In 2019, North America was the biggest market for esports followed by APAC and Europe.
Market Segmentation by Geography
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o France
o Poland
o Sweden
• North America
o US
o Canada
• APAC
o South Korea
o China
o Japan
o Australia
o India
o Malaysia
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Argentina
o Chile
• MEA
o UAE
o Egypt
o Morocco
o South Africa
Get your free sample now! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-esports-market
Esports Market – Vendor Landscape
Esports is a booming global industry where skilled video gamers play competitively. In the same way that traditional sports have competitions in baseball, basketball, and football, esports encompasses competitions across a variety of video games. This industry includes not only traditional sports-related games like NBA2K and FIFA, and more notably games such as League of Legends, Counter-Strike, and Dota. Individual players can either stream themselves playing to earn money or join larger organizations to compete for huge cash prizes. The players can engage with their fans in a variety of ways including social media, live-streaming platforms, and in-person at tournaments.
Prominent Vendors
• Activision Blizzard
• Electronic Arts
• Modern Times Group (MTG)
• Take-Two Interactive Software
• Tencent
• Valve Corporation
Other Prominent Vendors – Supercell, Nintendo, Hi-Rez Studios, Epic Games, Torque Esports, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Nival, Zeni Max, Psyonix, Super Evil Megacorp, GAMEVIL, Capcom, Crytek, Inno Games, Deep Silver, Gameforge, Konami Holdings Corporation, Zynga, Kabam, Rovio Entertainment, Wargaming Group Limited, Ubisoft, Sega, Neowiz Games, NCSoft, Microsoft Studios, Bethesda Softworks, and Aksys Games.
Esports Market – Table of Contents
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Revenue Source
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Game
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Platform
4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Esports Evolution
7.3 Esports Ecosystem
7.3.1 Overview
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Technological Innovations In Gaming Industry
8.2 Growth In Gaming Audience
8.3 Increasing Internet Penetration
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Role Of Associations & Government Involvement
9.2 Growth In Sponsorships & Franchise
9.3 GROWING AWARENESS OF ESPORTS
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Implementation Of Stringent Regulations
10.2 Health Hazards Of Gaming
10.3 Gaming Frauds & Ethical Concerns
11 Value Chain Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Value Chain Analysis
11.2.1 Teams
11.2.2 Professional Esports Competitions
11.2.3 Event Organizers
11.2.4 Games
11.2.5 Platforms
11.2.6 Streamers
11.3 Business Model: Online Versus Offline
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
13 Revenue Source
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Sponsorships
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Market by Geography
13.4 Media Rights
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Market by Geography
13.5 Advertisements
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.3 Market by Geography
13.6 Game Publisher Fees
13.6.1 Market Overview
13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.6.3 Market by Geography
13.7 Merchandise & Tickets
13.7.1 Market Overview
13.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.7.3 Market by Geography
14 Game Type
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Market by Geography
14.4 PVP (PLAYER VS PLAYER)
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Market by Geography
14.5 First Person Shooter (FPS)
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.3 Market by Geography
14.6 Real-Time Strategy (RTS)
14.6.1 Market Overview
14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.6.3 Market by Geography
14.7 Massive Multiplayer Online Games (MMOG)
14.7.1 Market Overview
14.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.7.3 Market by Geography
15 Platform
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Pc-Based Esports
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.3 Market by Geography
15.4 Console-Based Esports
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.3 Market by Geography
15.5 Mobile/Tablet
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.5.3 Market by Geography
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview
17 North America
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Revenue
17.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.4 Games
17.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.5 Platforms
17.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.6 Key Countries
17.6.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.7 US
17.7.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.8 Canada
17.8.1 Market Size & Forecast
18 APAC
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Revenue
18.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.4 Game
18.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.5 Platform
18.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.6 Key Countries
18.6.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.7 China
18.7.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.8 Australia
18.8.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.9 India
18.9.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.10 South Korea
18.10.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.11 Malaysia
18.11.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.12 Japan
18.12.1 Market Size & Forecast
19 Europe
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Revenue
19.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
19.4 Game
19.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
19.5 Platform
19.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
19.6 Key Countries
19.6.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.7 UK
19.7.1 Market Size & Forecast
19.8 Germany
19.8.1 Market Size & Forecast
19.9 France
19.9.1 Market Size & Forecast
19.10 Sweden
19.10.1 Market Size & Forecast
19.11 Poland
19.11.1 Market Size & Forecast
20 Middle East and Africa
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Revenue
20.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
20.4 Game
20.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
20.5 Platform
20.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
20.6 Key Countries
20.6.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.7 UAE
20.7.1 Market Size & Forecast
20.8 South Africa
20.8.1 Market Size & Forecast
20.9 Egypt
20.9.1 Market Size & Forecast
20.10 Morocco
20.10.1 Market Size & Forecast
21 Latin America
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Market Size & Forecast
21.3 Revenue
21.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
21.4 Game
21.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
21.5 Platform
21.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
21.6 Key Countries
21.6.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.7 Brazil
21.7.1 Market Size & Forecast
21.8 Mexico
21.8.1 Market Size& Forecast
21.9 Argentina
21.9.1 Market Size & Forecast
21.1 Chile
21.10.1 Market Size & Forecast
Looking for more information? Click here
Jessica
Arizton Advisory and Inteligence
+1 312-235-2040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn