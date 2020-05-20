CMDX Empowers People to Earn an Income for Sharing Their Health and Business-Related Activities
Utilizing the power of Universal Basic Data Income, CMDX is giving its worldwide community new options to maximize their health data earning potential.
We believe that UBDI has the potential to become the next big economic solution to help people earn additional income,” said McMurrain. “CMDX already leverages this model with great success.”ROSEAU, DM, DOMINICA, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you haven’t heard about health and wellness brand CMDX, now is a good time to get acquainted with them. The global brand has a number of exciting and revolutionary initiatives up its sleeves, one of which is making Universal Basic Data Income (UBDI) a reality for people worldwide.
— Thomas E. McMurrain - CEO CMDX
CMDX is a global community dedicated to generating wealth by rewarding its members for engaging in healthy lifestyle and business-related activities. Over the past few months, CMDX implemented new ways to empower its global community to earn more through innovative initiatives and partnerships. Recent announcements to this end include the brand’s partnership with Human API to link more fitness trackers to their platform, resulting in more earning opportunities for physical activity, and the launch of its token on the crypto platform Lukki.
Now, with global conversations of Universal Basic Income (UBI) on the rise, the brand is gaining attention for its Burn It and Earn It model, which is revolutionizing the way people think about the value of their data and how they can earn an income with it.
In the US, UBI recently caught the attention of the country thanks to 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Yang is a strong proponent of UBI, which would give all US citizens a set monthly income. The stimulus checks US citizens are receiving to help alleviate the financial burdens caused by the COVID pandemic are similar to UBI. Currently, a number of countries across the globe leverage UBI or are looking to institute it, with Spain being one recent notable example. But, CMDX, adds the one crucial ingredient to make the failed model of UBI a success with one component, the exchange of data. McMurrain believes that for currency to be of value there must be an exchange of energy for value and the Trust Protocol of blockchain technology.
“People do not place value on “free stuff”, history has proven that welfare, replaced by the fancy term of UBI, is an utter failure in the pursuit of economic expansion.” - Tom McMurrain, CEO of CMDX
For CMDX community members, this model might sound a bit familiar. CMDX uses a similar model with one notable difference: the company believes that people will value the income more by sharing something in return. In CMDX’s case, this something is their health data, resulting in Universal Basic Data Income (UBDI).
CMDX already leverages this model in the way they reward their community members. Members start by signing up for CMDX’s rewards program. When they work out or engage in educational or business-related activities on CMDX’s platform, they receive cryptocurrency rewards in exchange. Community members can then use their earned rewards on a wide range of goods on the CMDX platform, including medical services, supplements, and more, or utilize their rewards with other vendors that accept cryptocurrency.
Tom McMurrain, CEO of CMDX sees the possibilities for UBDI as endless in the coming years and hopes that his brand can lead the global charge toward it becoming more common. By sharing data, McMurrain notes, people can earn much needed extra income, helping to boost them out of poverty or purchase others needed and wanted items and services such as vehicles, groceries, or vacations.
“We believe that UBDI has the potential to become the next big economic solution to help people earn an added income,” said McMurrain. “CMDX already leverages this model with great success. We look forward to continuing to stay at the forefront of the global data revolution, giving our members the opportunity to be rewarded for making smart lifestyle choices.”
Currently, CMDX’s UBDI model is enjoyed by over 290,000 members worldwide, and McMurrain has his sights set on five million members by the end of 2021. And with the company’s push to make its crypto token more prevalent on the market, McMurrain is aiming to position CMDX as a top 25 cryptocurrency before 2026, when he believes the market will hit critical mass awareness.
About CMDX
CMDX is a global community dedicated to generating wealth for its users by rewarding healthy living. Through rewarding users for healthy lifestyles with cryptocurrency and creating a global network of healthcare providers accepting its smart currency, CMDX is changing the face of healthcare to make it affordable for every man, woman, and child and creating a better quality of life across the globe. To learn more, visit CMDX
About Lukki Exchange
Lukki is a user-friendly exchange platform with gamification elements Lukki was launched in Hong Kong at the beginning of 2019. Lukki platform has introduced IEO launchpad, lending program and currently develops a one of a kind gamification system to make the trading process easier and more exciting. To learn more visit Lukki
About Human API
Human API is on a mission to radically accelerate the pace of health innovation by giving consumers the easiest way to connect and share health data—no matter where or how it was stored. The company has built the first consumer-controlled health data platform that connects, normalizes, and structures data from 90% of acute care and critical access hospitals, along with pharmacies, labs, and 300+ wearable devices and fitness apps. Human API empowers insurance, corporate wellness, health plans, digital therapeutics and clinical research organizations to build and deliver consumer-centric apps and services with electronic health records (EHR) and personal device data from everywhere. For additional information, visit Human API
