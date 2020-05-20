Coastline College Graduates to be Celebrated During Virtual Commencement

/EIN News/ -- Orange County, CA, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastline College Virtual Commencement Ceremony will take place on Friday, May 29, 2020, beginning at 4 pm to recognize the achievements of the graduating Class of 2020. This is a first for the college because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Coastline’s 44th commencement ceremony will honor graduates earning a total of 2,805 degrees and certificates.

The 2020 Virtual Commencement event will be live on the Coastline College Facebook with links posted prior to the event so students, faculty and staff can share with family and friends. Graduates will have the opportunity to submit a photo and quote to be shown when their name is read. Graduates, friends, and family will also be able to participate interactively via social media. Everyone is encouraged to join in the celebration by posting on their personal social media accounts.

Commencement participants will receive a care package complete with a commemorative tassel, pin, and stole. All 2020 graduates will have the opportunity to participate in next year's in-person Commencement Ceremony.

People come to Coastline from all walks of life, and many have endured significant difficulties or hardships. Many in the graduating class are first in their families to attend college. Some have had to overcome tremendous obstacles to complete their educational goals. Some have been homeless, many are on active duty in the military and the majority are balancing family obligations, work, and school. Despite life’s complications, these students have persevered, triumphed, and succeeded. We admire and applaud them.

“We are proud of our graduates and congratulate them on reaching this significant milestone in their lives. Commencement is the beginning of the next phase in their educational and personal journey, the next step to fulfilling their hopes and dreams for themselves and their families. We wish our graduates continued success in their future endeavors.” Loretta P. Adrian, Ph.D., President of Coastline College

About Coastline College:

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College has been selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the most prestigious prize for community colleges. Coastline College steadfastly focuses on providing access and supporting student success and achievement. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities.

