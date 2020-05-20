With Businesses Reopening, EnviroServe SafeSite℠ COVID-19 Decontamination Services Help Protect Employees, Customers and Communities

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With businesses around the country reopening, it’s important to properly sanitize facilities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. EnviroServe, a Savage Company, offers peace of mind with safe, hygienic decontamination services. With 18 locations, EnviroServe SafeSite℠ COVID-19 cleaning service provides EPA-approved, hospital-grade disinfectants and a proven process to disinfect and sterilize locations including:

Retail stores, shopping centers and restaurants

Business offices

Manufacturing facilities and warehouses

Schools and government buildings

Shipping and distribution centers

Hospitals, medical clinics and nursing homes

Public transportation and over-the-road vehicles

“As businesses prepare to reopen, ensuring clean and disinfected facilities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 is essential to protect employees, customers and communities,” said Mike McBride, Senior Vice President at EnviroServe. “There are steps businesses can take themselves to help keep their workplace clean and safe, but certain jobs require professionals trained in biological response with the right equipment, disinfectants and protective gear.”

EnviroServe SafeSite℠ service helps businesses and organizations prevent, respond, and be ready, to protect their employees and customers and help flatten the curve in responding to COVID-19. For immediate service, call EnviroServe’s 24/7 dispatch center at (800) 488-0910 or request service online at www.enviroserve.com.

In addition to professional deep cleanings, businesses can help prevent contamination by doing the following:

Place approved cleaning materials with disinfectants that meet the EPA’s criteria in multiple cleaning stations near high-traffic areas throughout your building for easy access and frequent cleanings

Encourage employees to clean their own workspaces and high-touch areas multiple times a day, including keyboards, desks, chairs, door handles, etc.

Provide regular communication with employees about your company’s COVID-19 cleanup plan and best practices to prevent the spread of coronavirus and other infectious diseases

About EnviroServe, A Savage Company

Across its “when you need us, where you need us” network, EnviroServe safely remediates and prevents environmental releases, manages waste, and responds to emergency and catastrophic events. EnviroServe offers comprehensive environmental services including 24-hour emergency spill and disaster response, soil and groundwater remediation, specialized industrial services, waste transportation and disposal services, railroad services and AAR repairs, facility decontamination, and PCB remediation.

