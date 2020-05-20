Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust Announces May 2020 Monthly Distribution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM HARD ASSET ALTERNATIVES TRUST (TSX: DRA.UN) (“Dream Alternatives” or the “Trust”) today announced its May 2020 monthly distribution in the amount of 3.333 cents per Unit (40 cents annualized). The May distribution will be payable on June 15, 2020 to unitholders of record as at May 29, 2020.

Dream Alternatives provides investors with access to an exceptional portfolio of real estate development opportunities and alternative assets that would not be otherwise available in a public and fully transparent vehicle, managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of the Trust are to provide investors with a portfolio of high-quality real estate development opportunities and alternative assets, concentrated in core geographic markets; balance growth and stability of the portfolio, increasing cash flow, unitholders' equity and NAV over time; and provide predictable cash distributions to unitholders on a tax-efficient basis. For more information, please visit: www.dreamalternatives.ca

For further information, please contact:

DREAM HARD ASSET ALTERNATIVES TRUST

Meaghan Peloso Kimberly Lefever
Interim Chief Financial Officer Director, Investor Relations
(416) 365-6322 (416) 365-6339
mpeloso@dream.ca klefever@dream.ca

