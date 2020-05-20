Veterans, Celebrities and Athletes Come Together for Virtual Salute Across America

Memorial Day Salute Across America to Honor Those Who Have Protected Our Freedoms

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a time when it is more important than ever to stand united and to recognize and show gratitude for our freedoms, a first-of-its-kind live stream Salute Across America will honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Prominent veteran founded companies such as Kill Cliff , Nine Line Apparel, Combat Flip Flops, Gruntstyle, Kryptek, Sandboxx and many more are joining forces to host this virtual, star-spangled celebration on Memorial Day Weekend.



Salute Across America will be a moving live stream of tributes from celebrities, athletes and heroes hosted by John Brenkus, New York Times Best-Selling author and six-time Emmy Award Winner and host and creator of Sport Science. On Saturday, May 23rd at 12 p.m. ET the event will connect the country from sea to shining sea, with a live stream over the social media channels of the companies and participants involved, reaching tens of millions of people across our great nation. In such an unprecedented time in modern history, the objective will be to send a message of encouragement and gratitude, celebrating togetherness at a time of isolation. The event will also raise funds for military-focused charities.

During the live stream, Brenkus will be joined by stars from across the country who will each share a tribute and what they love most about this place we call home. An impressive list of Influential celebrities are getting involved with appearances anticipated by NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, MMA Legend Randy Couture, Actors Donnie Whalberg and Jenny McCarthy, Bruce Arians, Dan Quinn, Nate Boye, Jay Glazer, Rich Salgado and musicians Ryan Weaver, Tim Montana, Joey McIntyre, Ted Nugent and Jesse Hughes just to name a few.

“I am incredibly grateful that so many military owned businesses and the charities they benefit have joined forces to create a powerful show of respect and support for the men and women who have given their lives to protect our freedom,” said John Brenkus. Over 20 of the biggest and most influential military brands, businesses and charities have joined the cause with many more on the way. “The biggest veteran-founded brands are bonding together to show their unconditional support for active duty military, veterans and their families.”

Throughout the live stream, viewers will have the opportunity to simply click a link and make a donation. Likewise, the Salute Across America webpage will have links to the military charities supported by the companies behind this initiative, in an effort to drive awareness and donations for some incredible non profits doing great work to support our troops, including the Navy SEAL Foundation .

“This is what America is all about. Assembly, freedom, innovation and gratitude,” says Kill Cliff President, John Timar. “We are excited to be supporting the Salute Across America with other veteran-led companies and notable celebrities to remember and honor those who have fallen to protect our way of life.”

Follow Kill Cliff , Nine Line, Combat Flip Flop, Gruntstyle, Kryptek, Sandboxxs for insider previews of the celebrity interviews and for updates on the live stream of Salute Across America. Find them on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. And visit saluteacrossamerica.com for full details.

About KILL CLIFF

Founded and created by a Navy SEAL with the spirit of giving back to the community, KILL CLIFF® makes clean and delicious energy drinks. KILL CLIFF products deliver clean fuel for the active lifestyle, providing energy, hydration and nutrients without all the junk so many beverages have today. Kill Cliff was just voted one of the 250 most disruptive brands by IAB and is poised to make significant gains in the multi-billion dollar beverage market. Headquartered in Atlanta, the KILL CLIFF team includes civilians and accomplished military veterans and is absolutely committed to serving and supporting the Navy SEAL community. KILL CLIFF honors the dedication and sacrifice made by these warriors and their families by donating a portion of the proceeds through their Official Partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation . Visit KillCliff.com and follow KILL CLIFF on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , and Instagram @killcliff .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08550323-4fc7-49f9-941a-c06e32a59cbc