Cinedigm Expands US Distribution Via Launch of CONtv, Dove Channel, Comedy Dynamics & Docurama on Amazon’s IMDb TV

Further expands the rapid growth and reach of Cinedigm’s ad-supported, linear streaming business

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today that IMDb TV is now offering Cinedigm’s free ad-supported linear channels CONtv, Dove Channel, Comedy Dynamics and Docurama.



The launch of these four channels on Amazon’s IMDb TV further extends the reach and distribution of Cinedigm’s ad-supported business. Cinedigm continues to make good on its commitment to bring the Company’s diverse and eclectic portfolio of channels to as many consumers as possible by easily making them accessible across all major video streaming platforms.

IMDb TV is a free streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows available anytime. IMDb TV is available as an app on Fire TV and a free Channel within the Prime Video and IMDb apps across hundreds of devices. IMDb TV is also available on the IMDb website or visit www.amazon.com/imdbtv .

To stream Cinedigm’s four linear channels click on the “Watch IMDb TV Live” tab.

About the channels:

Comedy Dynamics – amazing stand-up comedy specials (Samsung TV+, Roku, Xumo, Redbox)





– amazing stand-up comedy specials (Samsung TV+, Roku, Xumo, Redbox) CONtv Channel – a free, limited, linear version of our genre movie subscription service (Samsung TV+, Roku, Sling, Dish, Comcast, Redbox, Vizio)





– a free, limited, linear version of our genre movie subscription service (Samsung TV+, Roku, Sling, Dish, Comcast, Redbox, Vizio) Dove Channel – a free, limited, linear version of our family subscription service (Samsung TV+, Roku, Sling, Dish, Comcast, Redbox, Vizio)





– a free, limited, linear version of our family subscription service (Samsung TV+, Roku, Sling, Dish, Comcast, Redbox, Vizio) Docurama – a free, limited linear version of our documentary film streaming service (Samsung TV+, Roku, Sling, Dish, Comcast, Redbox)

“We are excited to bring our portfolio of linear channels to IMDb TV’s fanbase of highly targeted followers of film and television content,” said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s Senior Vice President of Product & Technology. “With IMDb TV as a distribution partner we can now introduce our channel portfolio to an ever-growing base of users across a key free streaming service.”

Viewers can watch for free on @IMDbTV through the “IMDb TV Watch Live” tab. Visit amazon.com/IMDbTV to start watching.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com .