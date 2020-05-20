AXT to Participate in the 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXT, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrates, today announced it will participate in the 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference being held via virtual meetings on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Please contact Craig-Hallum directly if you are interested in meeting with AXT at this conference.



About AXT, Inc.

AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge). The company’s substrate wafers are used when a typical silicon substrate wafer cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. End markets include 5G infrastructure, data center connectivity (silicon photonics), passive optical networks, LED lighting, lasers, sensors, power amplifiers for wireless devices and satellite solar cells. AXT’s worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains its sales, administration and customer service functions. AXT has manufacturing facilities in China and, as part of its supply chain strategy, has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials. For more information, see AXT’s website at http://www.axt.com .

Contacts: Gary Fischer Chief Financial Officer (510) 438-4700 Leslie Green Green Communications Consulting, LLC (650) 312-9060



