Online Registration Opens for Licensing Week Virtual as First Raft of Speakers are Announced

Execs spanning Activision Blizzard, NFLPA, Sesame Workshop and more will speak at the Global Licensing Group and Licensing International’s inaugural digital event

Delegate registration is now open at www.licensingweekvirtual.com



/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration opens today for Licensing Week Virtual , a five-day online event taking place June 15-19 organized by the Global Licensing Group and industry trade association Licensing International, the week’s official sponsor.

Packed full of content from all corners of the industry, including a virtual expo floor and educational offerings, Licensing Week Virtual is free to attend and delegates can tune in to presentations live or stream them on demand for a further seven days.

Going live in just over four weeks’ time, senior execs from Activision Blizzard, NFLPA and Sesame Workshop are among those confirmed to speak on the program, which will feature fireside chats, panels, webinars and live keynotes.

With more than 30 sponsors** on board, the global licensing industry has been quick to show its support for Licensing Week Virtual, the first in a series of digital events being curated by the Global Licensing Group and Licensing International in 2020.

“Given the time we have had to create and curate Licensing Week Virtual, we couldn’t be happier with the quality of the content or the support we have received so far from brands, licensees, retailers and creatives,” said Anna Knight, Vice President, Global Licensing Group, Informa Markets. “The work that Sesame Workshop is doing to support families through the pandemic is exemplary and I can’t wait to hear Scott Chambers tell us more about it. While traditional sports may be taking time out, the branding power of athletes has never been stronger and Esports is surpassing all growth expectations thanks to rocketing numbers of spectators watching from home. Sessions from Activision Blizzard’s Daniel Siegel and the NFL Players Association’s Steve Scebelo will provide us with fascinating insight into both of these growing markets.”

The educational conference portion of Licensing Week Virtual will coincide with an online virtual exhibit floor. Similar to the experience of Licensing Expo, attendees will be able to leverage the matchmaking service, ensuring that connections are made and business is done during this productive week.

“We are really excited to be involved with Licensing Virtual Week, where we’ll be hosting our Licensing University on Thursday, June 18, with a menu of at least seven seminars and presentations that will help attendees sharpen their professional skills and gain insights about licensing and marketing trends from a broad array of executives and analysts,” said Maura Regan, President, Licensing International.

Below is a snapshot of the speakers and session topics confirmed to-date. More information and the complete schedule will be available shortly.

Doing Well by Doing Good

Speaker: Scott Chambers, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Educational Media and Licensing, North America, Sesame Workshop

Overview: As the global health crisis unfolds, Sesame Workshop is supporting children and families on all fronts as they adjust to their “for now normal.” Join Scott Chambers as he discusses how the nonprofit is addressing families’ most urgent needs with free resources, building smart partnerships, and keeping the iconic “Sesame Street” accessible to all.

Fueling Esports Fandom through Groundbreaking Partnerships

Speaker: Daniel Siegel, Vice President, Licensing, Activision Blizzard Esports and Activision Publishing

Overview: Amidst a global transition to digital-first activations and events, Activision Blizzard remains ahead of the curve. Fueled by successful league teams, some of the world’s biggest game franchises, and a robust global fan base, Activision Blizzard Esports forges ahead with livestreamed matches and continues to innovate in the merchandising space with world-class licensees and collaborations. Join Daniel Siegel, Vice President of Licensing for Activision Blizzard Esports and Activision Publishing, as he discusses how the company is delivering authentic programs that rival the traditional and are fueling esports’ mainstream appeal.

Strength in Numbers: Maximize Your Next Licensing Initiative with Group Player Rights

Speaker: Steve Scebelo, Vice President, Licensing and Business Development, NFLPA

Overview: The collective branding power of professional athletes has reached new heights in the 21st century, influencing pop culture and transforming influencer marketing. While one athlete can make a difference, the collective group can empower your brand to create new products, reach an engaged audience, and revolutionize your licensing business.

Those interested in taking part in Licensing Week are encouraged to contact Anna Knight at anna.knight@informa.com or Maura Regan at mregan@licensing.org .

