Ondot’s White Paper Discusses Covid-19’s Impact on Digital Transformation Within Card Payments Industry

-Major changes in consumer behavior may impact long-term spending habits-

/EIN News/ --

Santa Clara, California, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ondot Systems, the digital card services platform for credit and debit issuers, announces the release of its latest white paper A Decade of Digital Transformation in a Few Months: How Covid-19 has changed digital payments permanently, which is available free for download on the company website.

The white paper discusses how the virus has acted as a catalyst for change among many consumers interested in adopting digital payments technology and the long-term impact of this change on consumer behavior. It also offers best practices for dealing with the short and mid-term challenges associated with the coronavirus.

“Covid-19 has increased demand for digital payment solutions among consumers who see changing the way they spend money as a potential health issue,” said Prasanna Narayan, Ondot’s vice president, Product Management. “This added pressure is forcing financial institutions to review their digital banking roadmaps in order to meet the changing needs of consumers.”

Ondot’s white paper can be downloaded at https://go.ondotsystems.com/covid-impact-wp .

About Ondot

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with a digital card services platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

#

Chuck Meyers Ondot Systems 800 669 6265, ext. 151 charles.meyers@ondotsystems.com