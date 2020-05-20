Fraud Detection and Prevention Market to Reach USD 110.04 Billion by 2026; Increasing Demand from HealthCare Sector to Boost Demand: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Research Report Are ACI Worldwide Inc., BAE Systems, Dell Inc., DXC Technology Company, Experian Information Solutions Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, FIS, Fiserv Inc., Forter, Fraud.net Inc., IBM Corporation, NICE, SAS Institute Inc., Signifyd, Software AG.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fraud detection and prevention market size is expected to gain momentum owing to rising need to prevent online frauds and monetary loss across the globe. Fortune Business Insights publish this information in its latest report, titled “Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Solutions, Services), By Application area (Insurance Claims, Services, Money Laundering), By Deployment (Cloud & On-premise), By Organization Size (Large, Small & Medium Enterprises), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Government, Travel and Transportation, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences) and Geography Forecast, 2019 – 2026.” The report mentions that the market is projected to hit USD 110.04 Billion by 2026, while exhibiting a CAGR of 25.5% between 2019 and 2026. Furthermore, the market was worth USD 19.27 Billion in 2018.

Most of the times in the companies a fraud is detected only after it takes place. Later on, the measures are implemented to ensure that the fraud does not repeats in the future. Several companies want to either prevent of detect such malpractices to protect themselves from massive monetary damages. Therefore, a fraud detection system is the safest bet to prevent such incidents and its future occurrences. According to a data by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), overall monetary loss owing to fraud was estimated to be around USD 1.9 Billion in 2019. The companies are adopting advanced technological solutions such as inclusion of artificial intelligence to detect fraud and provide secure and reliable operational activities.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/fraud-detection-and-prevention-market-100231







An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.



Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/fraud-detection-and-prevention-market-100231





What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of the various market drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Furthermore, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the report includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analyst using several research methodologies for the market. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into the strategies such as product launches, partnerships, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2019 and 2026.



Drivers and Restraints:



Increasing Demand from the Healthcare Sector to Drive the Market

Healthcare fraud is termed to be serious offense affecting several patients and the consumers alike. According to a data by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), it is estimated that in the U.S. fraud related to health care results in the economic loss of around $68 billion to $260 billion every year. To prevent such frauds, healthcare organizations are adopting anti-fraud systems that efficiently detect, manage, and prevent huge monetary losses. The increasing demand for reliable fraud detection and prevention measures for the healthcare sector is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the steep emergence of e-commerce sites wherein frauds such as identity theft, and data theft, among others are carried out rampantly requires strict measures to detect and prevent fraud. Thereby, increasing focus on efficient fraud detection and prevention system by the e-commerce companies will favor the market growth in the forthcoming years.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/fraud-detection-and-prevention-market-100231







Segmentation:

Insurance Claims to Register Exponential Growth

The segment Insurance claims (By Application Analysis) will hold the largest market share owing to growing number of fraudulent claims such as accident insurance fraud, and disaster insurance frauds, among others.

Regional Analysis:

North America to Remain Dominant; Presence of Prominent Players to Augur Growth

Among the regions, North America is expected to be at the forefront by holding highest global fraud detection and prevention market revenue during the forecast period. The region was estimated to be worth USD 6.51 billion in 2018 and is likely to expand owing to presence of major companies in the countries such as the U.S. Furthermore, high economic disbursement by the government towards several public and private organizations for developing efficient fraud detection system will aid market growth in the region. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness promising growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing adoption of advanced fraud detection software by several enterprises to prevent data theft.

Competitive Landscape:

Product Expansion Strategies by the Companies to Surge Demand

In May 2020, Featurespace, an upcoming technology startup, raised over EURO 30 million in funding to propel its next stage growth. The Startup that provides artificial intelligence (AI) software to prevent fraud and money laundering has its software, Adaptive Behavioral Analytics, used by the UK’s four of the five largest banks. According to the company, the funding led by investment firm Merian Chrysalis Investment Company Limited, will facilitate its expansion plans over the regions comprising of Singapore, Europe, Australia, and the UK.



List of the Companies Operating in the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market are:

ACI Worldwide Inc.

BAE Systems

Dell Inc.

DXC Technology Company

Experian Information Solutions Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

FIS



Fiserv Inc.

Forter

Fraud.net Inc.

IBM Corporation

NICE

SAS Institute Inc.

Signifyd

Software AG





Quick Buy – Fraud Detection And Prevention Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100231







Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends of Market

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Factors Key Technological Developments Industry SWOT Analysis

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Component (US$ Mn) Solutions Fraud Analytics Predictive Analytics Customer Analytics Social Media Analytics Big Data Analytics Behavioural Analytics Authentication Single-Factor Authentication Multi-Factor Authentication Governance, Risk, and Compliance Services Professional Services Consulting Training and Education Support and Maintenance Managed Services Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (US$ Mn) Insurance claims Money laundering Electronic payment Others Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Deployment (US$ Mn) Cloud On-Premises Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Organization Size (US$ Mn) Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Vertical (US$ Mn) BFSI IT and Telecom Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods Government Real Estate and Construction Energy and Utilities Travel and Transportation Manufacturing Healthcare and Life Sciences Media and Entertainment Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography (US$ Mn) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued..!!!







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/fraud-detection-and-prevention-market-100231







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Cyber Security Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Solution (Network Security, Cloud Application Security, End-point Security, Secure Web Gateway, Internet Security), By Deployment Type (Cloud and On Premise), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise), By End-Use (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing) and Region Forecast, 2020-2027

Endpoint Security Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector, Transportation, and Others) and Geography Forecast, 2019-2026

eGRC Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, Telecom & IT and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Network Security Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type(Firewalls, Antivirus and antimalware software, VPN, Data loss prevention, Intrusion prevention systems, Wireless security, Others), By Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Travel and Transportation), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



Security Analytics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solutions, and Services), By Application (Network Security Analytics, Web Security Analytics, Endpoint Security Analytics, and Application Security Analytics), By Vertical (BFSI, Government and Defense, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



Cloud Storage Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Storage Model, and Services), By Deployment (Private, Public, and Hybrid), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, and Large Enterprises), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, Media and Entertainment, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/fraud-detection-and-prevention-market-9157





