National Storm Recovery, Inc. (NSRI) Completes Major Upgrades at Key Production Facility, Further Increasing Production by 20%

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Storm Recovery Inc. (OTC: NSRI) (“NSRI” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for tree and storm waste disposal, today announces that it has completed the upgrade of key machineries at one of its biggest production facilities, located in Callahan, Florida, thus significantly increasing volume output at the facility. This major achievement follows another milestone for the Company, as NSRI recently celebrated the opening of its flagship facility in central Florida



The Callahan facility has been producing mulch and bark products since 1989. In order to increase efficiency and production, the Company has upgraded the facility with a new dryer system and replaced a two flail debarker with a three flail debarker, overall increasing bark production volume by 20%.

Tony Raynor, NSRI’s CEO and director, comments, “Our Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. subsidiary is unfolding extremely well. The third-party equipment appraisal conducted as part of the Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. acquisition yielded extremely satisfying results. Now, with these key upgrades, we look to exceed our expectations and surpass the numbers achieved last year, which the Company plans to share once our third-party financial audit has been completed. I look forward to sharing more positive updates as we progress.”

About National Storm Recovery, Inc. (NSRI)

National Storm Recovery, Inc., (“NSRI”) through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging and sales. The Company was established with the objective of providing a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has historically been disposed of in landfills, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation. The Company and its Sustainable Green Team’s solutions are founded in sustainability, based on vertically integrated operations that begin with collecting tree debris through the Company’s tree services division and collection sites, and then, through the Company’s processing division, recycling and using that tree debris as a feedstock that is manufactured into a variety of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products that are packaged and sold to landscapers, installers and garden centers. The Company plans to expand its operations through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and are positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial clients.

Additional information about NSRI’s operations, expansion plans and production facilities is available in the Company’s investor presentation .

To learn more please visit: www.NationalArborCare.com

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, listing on the CSE, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

www.NationalArborCare.com

Anthony Raynor

CEO & Director

407.886.8733 Office