GCP Applied Technologies Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Strength and Commitment of Its 10 Director Nominees

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

GCP’s highly qualified, independent Board has demonstrated its commitment to significant Board refreshment and ability to deliver performance improvement. We are confident that our refreshed Board has helped drive significantly improved performance, most recently demonstrated by our best first quarter earnings results since 2016. This stability, continuity and sure-footed execution have only become more critical to the business in light of the volatility and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Board is working with urgency to take prudent steps to protect the business.

We encourage you to protect the value of your investment in GCP and vote “FOR” ALL 10 of the Company’s director candidates listed on the BLUE proxy card. A vote on the BLUE proxy card is a vote FOR:

Right Skills and

Experience Financial/ Accounting

Industry Experience

Innovation and Technology

Mergers & Acquisitions

Operational Leadership of a Global Business

Public Company Board Experience

Public Company Leadership Experience

Risk Assessment / Management

Strategic Planning / Business Development Refreshed,

Experienced,

Independent

Slate of Directors Elizabeth Mora (C) Independent Director since 2016

Chief Administrative Officer, Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Randall S. Dearth Director since 2019

President & CEO, GCP Applied Technologies Gerald G. Colella

Independent Director since 2017

Former President & CEO, MKS Instruments Janice K. Henry

Independent Director since 2016

Former CFO, Martin Marietta Materials Clay H. Kiefaber

Independent Director since 2019

President & CEO, ESAB James F. Kirsch Independent Director since 2018

Former Chairman, President & CEO, Ferro Phillip J. Mason

Independent Director since 2016

Former President (EMEA), Ecolab Danny R. Shepherd

Independent Director since 2016

Former Vice Chairman, Vulcan Materials Armand F. Lauzon

Independent Director Nominee in 2020

Former President & CEO, C&D Technologies John R. McPherson

Independent Director Nominee in 2020

Former Senior Partner, McKinsey Strong

Commitment to

Refreshment Elizabeth Mora appointed independent Chairman in 2019



5 of 9 current directors joined in past 3 years



current directors joined in If GCP nominees elected, 6 of 10 will have joined within past 3 years¹

Starboard’s Unreasonable Demands



GCP’s Board is focused on shareholders’ best interests, which is why we have attempted numerous times to settle this proxy contest, including an enhanced proposal to Starboard just several days ago. We strongly believe replacing a supermajority of the Board would be highly disruptive and place at risk the Company’s demonstrated business progress and momentum. We believe Starboard’s continued unwillingness to consider reasonable proposals for a consensual resolution on Board representation underscores Starboard’s self-serving agenda at GCP. We also believe independent shareholders should be concerned with allowing Starboard and 40 North to take creeping control of the Company.

VOTE “ FOR ” ALL OF GCP’S NOMINEES ON THE BLUE PROXY CARD TODAY

We are confident that the GCP Board and our 2020 nominees possess the expertise, operational and industry experience, knowledge, and skills to support the continued execution of GCP’s strategy.

We strongly urge shareholders to vote the BLUE proxy card or voting instruction form and support ALL 10 of GCP’s refreshed, highly qualified, independent slate of director nominees.

Sincerely,

Elizabeth Mora Randall S. Dearth Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors President and Chief Executive Officer

GCP reminds shareholders that every vote is important, no matter how many or how few shares they hold. The Company urges all shareholders to use the BLUE proxy card to vote “FOR” the Company’s ten highly qualified and experienced director nominees TODAY.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP is a leading global provider of construction products technologies that include additives for cement and concrete, the VERIFI® in-transit concrete management system, high-performance waterproofing products, and specialty systems. GCP products have been used to build some of the world’s most renowned structures. More information is available at www.gcpat.com.

¹ Marran Ogilvie, who joined the Board last year pursuant to an agreement with Starboard, is not being re-nominated by the Company.