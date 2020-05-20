Veritas Farms Reports on Successful Expansion of Chain Retail Distribution Channel

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to report on the successful expansion of the Company’s chain retail distribution channel. In total, these recent chain retail expansions will grow Veritas Farms’ retail footprint to over 7,500 stores and offer ingestible hemp products to consumers who previously had limited access to them.



In a recent press release , Veritas Farms announced its intention to pursue expanded distribution with its current retail partnerships, by both introducing new products, like ingestible products, in current retailers, as well as expanding into new markets with current retailers.

The Company is excited to report on its initial success in this regard along several fronts. A leading national retail partner is expanding their presence by distributing Veritas Farms products in 1,200 new stores across multiple states and adding ingestible products to their hemp product program. This doubles the amount of Veritas Farms products available in their stores. The combined addition of these new stores and increased SKU count in both existing and new stores represents a considerable expansion for Veritas Farms and a positive step forward for the entire hemp product category, possibly encouraging other chain retailers to commence carrying ingestible products as well.

In addition, another of our retail partners is launching a test hemp product program in the grocery channel. This program will focus on Veritas Farms™ topical products and our new Veritas Beauty™ product line.

Alexander Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms, stated, “We recently stated we would aggressively pursue expansion opportunities with current retailers. The success our team has achieved to that end, in such a short time, is a promising development for the future of our chain retail growth initiatives.”

To learn more or shop Veritas Farms’ selection of products, visit their website at: www.theveritasfarms.com

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov .

Veritas Farms, Inc. - Investor Contact

888-549-7888

ir@theveritasfarms.com

Veritas Farms, Inc. - Social Media

Instagram: www.instagram.com/veritasfarmsofficial/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/VeritasFarmsOfficial/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/veritasfarms/

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company's mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.