TPI Composites, Inc. to Virtually Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (“TPI”) (Nasdaq: TPIC) today announced that its management team will virtually attend the following investor conferences:



17th Annual Craig Hallum Institutional Investor Virtual Conference

May 27, 2020

UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Virtual Conference

June 2, 2020

Cowen Industrial Technology, Robotics and Sustainability Virtual Summit

June 3, 2020

Fireside Chat – 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

UBS Southeast Utilities Virtual Mini Conference

June 9, 2020

2020 J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Virtual Conference

June 17, 2020

ROTH Virtual London Conference

June 24-25, 2019

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories throughout the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey, and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.

