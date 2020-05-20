Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 695 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,118 in the last 365 days.

TPI Composites, Inc. to Virtually Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (“TPI”) (Nasdaq: TPIC) today announced that its management team will virtually attend the following investor conferences:

17th Annual Craig Hallum Institutional Investor Virtual Conference
May 27, 2020

UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Virtual Conference
June 2, 2020

Cowen Industrial Technology, Robotics and Sustainability Virtual Summit
June 3, 2020
Fireside Chat – 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

UBS Southeast Utilities Virtual Mini Conference
June 9, 2020

2020 J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Virtual Conference
June 17, 2020

ROTH Virtual London Conference
June 24-25, 2019

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories throughout the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey, and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.

Investor Contact:
investors@tpicomposites.com
480-315-8742

Primary Logo

You just read:

TPI Composites, Inc. to Virtually Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.