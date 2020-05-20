TPI Composites, Inc. to Virtually Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (“TPI”) (Nasdaq: TPIC) today announced that its management team will virtually attend the following investor conferences:
17th Annual Craig Hallum Institutional Investor Virtual Conference
May 27, 2020
UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Virtual Conference
June 2, 2020
Cowen Industrial Technology, Robotics and Sustainability Virtual Summit
June 3, 2020
Fireside Chat – 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time
UBS Southeast Utilities Virtual Mini Conference
June 9, 2020
2020 J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Virtual Conference
June 17, 2020
ROTH Virtual London Conference
June 24-25, 2019
About TPI Composites, Inc.
TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories throughout the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey, and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.
Investor Contact:
investors@tpicomposites.com
480-315-8742