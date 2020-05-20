Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,119 in the last 365 days.

Global Value Research Company Organizing Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow for LSB Industries

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Value Research Company (GVRC) announced this morning that it is organizing a virtual non-deal roadshow for LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB”).

Current and potential institutional investors can inquire about scheduling a virtual meeting with LSB’s management by calling (262) 478-0643 or emailing research@gvi-corp.com. GVRC’s current and historic research reports on LSB can be accessed by visiting https://www.gvi-corp.com/category/research-reports/.

LSB engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of ammonia-based chemical products for use in agriculture, industrial, and mining markets.

About Global Value Research Company
GVRC is a division of Global Value Investment Corp, a value-oriented research and advisory firm providing comprehensive fundamental analysis of publicly traded companies around the world. Our research process focuses on diligently examining company financial statements, understanding competitive positioning, assessing industry and macroeconomic trends, and speaking with company senior management on an ongoing basis.

For Further Information Contact:
Ms. Stacy Wilke
(262) 478-0643
research@gvi-corp.com
www.gvi-corp.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Value Research Company Organizing Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow for LSB Industries

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.