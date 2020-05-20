Quest Announces New Features to KACE Offerings to Further Simplify Unified Endpoint Management

New release of KACE Systems Management Appliance (SMA) makes it easy to manage Windows 10 updates and includes broader set of capabilities to service Chromebooks

New release of KACE Cloud Mobile Device Manager (MDM) includes app update enhancements with new Apple TV support

New release of KACE Systems Deployment Appliance (SDA) supports updating multiple Remote Site Appliances (RSA) simultaneously with easy provisioning packages as post-installation tasks

/EIN News/ -- ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software , a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced new feature updates for several of its KACE solution offerings. KACE, a solution set available from the Quest Unified Endpoint Management business, empower organizations to take control of their network-connected devices and automate endpoint management tasks to ensure license compliance and a secure network. The newest KACE offerings include KACE Systems Management Appliance (SMA) 10.2, KACE Cloud Mobile Device Manager (MDM), and KACE Systems Deployment Appliance (SDA) 7.2.

As new devices continue to proliferate company networks, the complexity to manage and secure multiplatform environments and endpoint device management increases. The newest release of KACE SMA further supports IT teams’ ability to manage their business instead of managing multiple disparate management systems. Updates include new Chromebook management enhancements and new built-in Windows 10 feature additions for easy device upgrades to the latest semi-annual releases, which are detected and deployed in a manner like patching. Also, end users can increase productivity by allowing parent tickets to pass information to child tickets in a process workflow and empower users to easily “snooze” patching directly from the KACE system tray utility.

“IT teams are facing mounting pressure as businesses work to unify their approach to endpoint management to ensure a strong security footprint across the organization,” said Ken Galvin, Senior Product Manager, Quest KACE. “To protect against today’s emerging threat vectors, businesses need an all-encompassing solution to manage, secure, and service all connected network devices, and one that automates and streamlines the IT asset management process for IT administrators. The newest capabilities available in the KACE SMA, KACE Cloud MDM, and KACE SDA offerings reinforce our commitment to providing end-to-end software solutions that give IT teams complete visibility into the endpoints to ensure security and compliance requirements are met.”

“The KACE solution is really like a multi-toolkit in that instead of pliers and screwdrivers, I have robust IT management and scripting capabilities,” said Sam Chevalier, Systems Analyst, Yale University. “With KACE, I can track down how many of my devices are running a particular software. One of the features I think is really cool is having the ability to see a catalog of all the devices. This capability saves me a lot of time in tracking devices across the network.”

The newest release of KACE Cloud MDM further simplifies mobile endpoint management with automated capabilities that allow IT admins to keep managed mobile apps current without requiring the end user to configure. IT teams can update application versions and push them to devices. New Apple TV support provides administrators the ability to securely and consistently manage those devices, and brings the addition of tvOS enrollment capabilities when setting up Apple TVs for school or business.

The new release of KACE SDA offers a fast, automated way for IT teams to execute large-scale system deployment upgrades across multiple remote sites, saving an enormous amount of time. Additionally, new provisioning packages can be managed as Post-Installation tasks, allowing for custom configuration sets to be deployed along with other tasks. This reduces operational costs while ensuring connected systems remain up to date and secure.

Industry Validation

Quest has been recognized in a number of recent IDC MarketScape reports, most notably named a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Mobility Management Software for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses 2019–2020 Vendor Assessment, doc #US45353919, November 2019.

Additionally, Quest was named a “Major Player” in three additional IDC MarketScape reports published in November 2019 and related to End-User Computing. These include:

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software 2019–2020 Vendor Assessment, Doc #US45355119, November 2019

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Mobility Management Software 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment, Doc #US45353719, November 2019

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Mobility Management Software for Ruggedized/IoT Device Deployments 2019–2020 Vendor Assessment, Doc #US45353819, November 2019

Availability

KACE SMA 10.2 is available today. For more information, go here .

. The latest KACE Cloud MDM quarterly release is available today. For more information, go here .

. KACE SDA 7.2 is available today. For more information, go here .

. To learn more about Quest recognition in IDC MarketScape reports, go here .

About Quest

Quest provides software solutions for the rapidly changing world of enterprise IT that help simplify the challenges caused by data explosion, cloud expansion, hybrid datacenters, security threats and regulatory requirements. The company is a global provider to 130,000 companies across 100 countries, including 95% of the Fortune 500 and 90% of the Global 1000. Since 1987, Quest has built a portfolio of solutions which now includes database management, data protection, identity and access management, Microsoft platform management and unified endpoint management. With Quest, organizations spend less time on IT administration and more time on business innovation. For more information, visit www.quest.com .