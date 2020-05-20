YES becomes the first organization in Canada to deliver AWS re/Start

Youth to learn in demand cloud jobs helping to bridge the skills gap

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youth Employment Services (YES) is pleased to announce that it has been selected as the first organization in Canada to be able to offer AWS re/Start. AWS re/Start was developed by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and is a full-time, classroom-based skills development and training program that prepares individuals for careers in the cloud and connects them to potential employers.

Statistics Canada noted in its March 2020 Labour Force Survey that almost 400,000 young Canadians (aged 15 to 24) lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. YES is proud to have many offerings for youth to upskill during this unprecedented time, in order to prepare young adults for in demand jobs now and for the future.

“Since the 60s, YES has been at the forefront of ensuring youth are prepared for the future of work, and this program is one of many the complements to our approach that is bettering the lives of young Canadians,” said YES President Timothy Lang. “We want to make sure that unemployed and underemployed youth have access to the career paths, training, and ultimately job offers that will set them up to have long lasting careers. We know cloud computing has changed the way we live and work, and the opportunities are endless in the job market for talent.”

Employment is an extremely important part of any person’s journey. The program will enable young people to learn important technical skills, employment skills, gain confidence, independence and provide positive prospects for their future of work. YES has an 90% success rate in finding jobs, training, education or business outcomes for youth.

AWS re/Start will be offered virtually for the first time, and be available to a cohort of students in the Toronto area. A technology background is not required to apply for the 12-week course.



Through real-world, scenario-based learning, labs, and coursework, learners gain the skills they need for an entry-level cloud role, such as cloud operations, site reliability, infrastructure support, and technical adjacent business support functions. AWS re/Start, which is taught by an AWS accredited instructor, also provides learners with resume and interview coaching to prepare for employer meetings and interviews.

With technology, changing demographics, and globalization altering the types of jobs available, we need to ensure that young people are provided the skills and ability to develop the knowledge, values and a diverse range of critical thinking and communication skills for the digital age in order to give them a competitive edge in the labour market.

Youth are encouraged to learn more and apply for the program at YES.on.ca.



About YES (Youth Employment Services)

YES believes that employment is empowerment and the cornerstone of safe and healthy communities. YES leads the Canadian youth sector with innovative programs that empower disadvantaged and vulnerable youth to become self-sufficient contributing members of society. Over the past 50 years, YES has led the Canadian youth sector and helped hundreds of thousands of youth with innovative programs that have empowered disadvantaged and vulnerable youth to become self-sufficient contributing members of society through employment.



