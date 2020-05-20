Undocumented Left Behind in Pandemic – How Camino Food Pantry Is Helping
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Camino Community Center has expanded its capacity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the people that Camino serves are undocumented immigrants and are not able to receive governmental assistance. These are the people who are suffering most during the pandemic.
Since its start in 2006, Camino Food Pantry has served more than 5,000 people annually. In partnership with Loaves & Fishes, Camino consistently provides food to over 100 people weekly. However, since the pandemic’s economic strain is starting to be felt by many people who have lost their jobs, Camino Community Center has been flooded with food referrals. In 24 hours, we have received over 500 requests for groceries and by the end of this week we expect to have close to 2,000 individuals on our waiting list. As the stay-at-home order takes place in Mecklenburg County and more families are running out of their last paycheck, the demand for assistance from Camino Food Pantry will continue to increase.
A significant portion of the population in Charlotte will not receive unemployment benefits and assistance from the government based on their citizenship status, leaving them susceptible to an extreme food crisis. According to a Pew Research Center report published in March of 2019, roughly 11% of the population are undocumented immigrants. Camino Community Center has been a trusted place for the immigrant community in Charlotte for over 16 years. It is important that the Charlotte community comes together to protect the most vulnerable—regardless of their citizenship status.
In response to the increase in demand, Camino Community Center has begun a fundraising campaign to meet the needs of the community. With an overall goal of $100,000, individuals can make donations or sign up to be fundraisers. Becoming a fundraiser generates a personalized fundraising page to share with friends and family and empowers individuals to set their own goals. As Chief Financial Officer of Camino Community Center, Peter Schieffelin Nyberg states “as a community, we can equip people to live healthy, hopeful and productive lives.”
Text CAMINO to 71777 to donate and learn more or visit http://igfn.us/vf/CAMINO
Camino Food Pantry is located at 201 Stetson Dr. Charlotte, NC 28262.
The Camino Food Pantry is now open Tuesday-Friday from 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. for curbside pick-up and is transitioning to make home deliveries to elderly people and people with disabilities from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.
About Camino Community Center:
Camino Community Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on equipping all people to live healthy, hopeful, and productive lives. Since 2003, Camino has served low-income families in the greater Charlotte area through a health clinic, mental health clinic, thrift store, food pantry, homeless outreach program, and a variety of other health and human services. The community center is bilingual and multicultural, bridging gaps between language and cultural barriers for families in need.
