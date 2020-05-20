AirBoss of America Donates ISO-PODS to Toronto Paramedic Services in Battle with COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- NEWMARKET, Ontario, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX:BOS) today announced that AirBoss Defense Group (“ADG”) is donating highly specialized life-saving personal protective equipment to Toronto Paramedic Services. Five negative-pressure individual patient isolation and transportation systems, known as ISO-PODs, will be added to the Service's resources.



“We’re grateful to AirBoss for this donation during the ongoing pandemic,” said Gord McEachen, Chief of Toronto Paramedic Services. “If required, these ISO-POD units can be utilized to transport patients infected with any highly contagious disease, including COVID-19, in total isolation while ensuring the safety of our paramedics and other frontline healthcare workers."

ADG designed the ISO-POD to protect first-responders, while simultaneously allowing for life-saving medical procedures. This type of equipment was used extensively during the Ebola and MERS crises. Easy to store and de-ploy, an ISO-POD can be set up in under two minutes allowing for rapid deployment in any emergency situation.

“Getting our equipment into the hands of first-responders and medical professionals will save lives – the lives of patients and the people administering care,” said Chris Bitsakakis, President and COO of AirBoss of America. “We’re in this fight together. It’s certainly a point of pride to know our ISO-PODs will be available to help protect paramedics and patients in Toronto.”

ADG employees have been developing and manufacturing life-saving equipment that protects military personnel and first-responders worldwide against chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats for more than 25 years. Over this time AirBoss has supplied healthcare facilities, first-responder groups and the U.S., Canadian and Australian militaries, the armed forces of numerous NATO members, as well as other countries in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

AirBoss of America Corp.

AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses using compounding technology and engineering expertise to create value for its customers. With a capacity to process over 450 million turn pounds of rubber annually, AirBoss Rubber Solutions is one of North America’s largest custom rubber compounding companies and a leading supplier of essential calendered and extruded products for a broad range of applications. AirBoss Engineered Products is a leading supplier of innovative antivibration solutions to the North American automotive market. AirBoss Defense Group is a world leader in the supply of survivability solutions to the defense and first responder industries. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Visit www.airbossofamerica.com or www.adg.com for more information.

