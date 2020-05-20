CSW Industrials Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSWI) today reported results for the 2020 fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal full-year ended March 31, 2020.



Company Highlights

Management responding decisively to the global pandemic, acting in the best interest of all stakeholders

Operations deemed essential with minimal disruption and enhanced safeguards for employees

Reported 10.2% and 9.3% growth in revenue and operating income, respectively, in fiscal year 2020, as compared to fiscal year 2019

Reported fiscal year 2020 earnings per share of $2.95 as compared to fiscal year 2019 EPS of $2.96, with adjusted EPS of $3.20 compared to $2.77, respectively

Demonstrated continued commitment to disciplined capital allocation strategy with $26.5 million of shares repurchased, $20.6 million in net debt repayments, and $8.1 million in dividend payments to shareholders in fiscal year 2020

Strong balance sheet and liquidity position, with $18.3 million of cash and fully available $250.0 million revolving credit facility at fiscal year-end

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations increased to $71.4 million, compared to $68.2 million in the prior year

Joseph B. Armes, CSW Industrials’ Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our sustainable business model drove strong results in fiscal 2020, with outstanding top and bottom-line growth resulting from increased volumes across both segments and contributions from our recent acquisitions. Impressive cash flow generated by continuing operations enabled us to return $34.6 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends during the year, and to end the year with $18.3 million of cash and the full revolver capacity available.”

“Our strong financial results in fiscal 2020 are directly attributable to the diligence and professionalism of each of the over 700 employees of CSWI,” Armes continued. “We recognize the challenges that the pandemic has posed to all of our stakeholders, including our employees, customers, and suppliers, and our focus has been on safety, continuity of service, and support throughout a changing environment for our businesses.

“We are committed to our strong, employee-centric culture, where the safety and wellbeing of our employees are top priorities, and we redoubled our efforts in this regard as the pandemic unfolded. A few examples of our actions include procuring and requiring the use of additional personal protective equipment, ensuring incremental cleaning and sanitizing of our work sites, and modifying work schedules and processes. Our employees deserve our utmost respect and sincere gratitude as they have shown tremendous resiliency and courage in maintaining business continuity throughout this period, as we continue to support our customers and the critical infrastructure needs of our economy.”

Armes discussed, “As we look ahead to fiscal year 2021, most of the end markets we serve expect to experience temporary, but significant, demand degradation resulting from COVID-19 pandemic disruptions. We expect this will cause declines in demand for our products and services. While visibility is limited, we currently expect revenue and earnings in the first half of our fiscal year to be meaningfully lower than the prior year, with some recovery expected in the second half, assuming a successful reopening of the economy. We are monitoring demand through both macroeconomic data and, more importantly, direct conversations with our customers.”

“We have initiated several prudent cost control measures across the Company to manage short-term pressures,” Armes concluded, “but we do not anticipate these actions will fully offset the impact from expected revenue declines in the near term. Our highly experienced management team and Board of Directors, comprised of accomplished leaders adept at managing through economic cycles, are focused on the factors we can control, and supported by our strong balance sheet, we remain dedicated to long-term value creation.”

In concert with an affirmation of its core values, and commitment to its capital allocation strategy, CSWI outlined four objectives to ensure effective stewardship for its stakeholders:

We will treat our employees well

We will serve our customers well

We will manage our supply chains effectively

We will position our businesses for sustainable, long-term growth and profitability

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results of Operations

Fiscal fourth quarter consolidated revenue from continuing operations was $98.5 million, representing 7.7% growth, as compared to $91.5 million in the prior year period, driven by increased sales in both the Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals segments. Organic revenue growth accounted for 3.7% of the total 7.7% growth, with the remainder due to acquisition related revenue generated within the first twelve months of ownership. Organic sales growth, as compared to the prior year quarter, was predominantly driven by the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC/R), and general industrial end markets; and was partially offset by declines in the energy, rail, and architecturally-specified building products end markets.

Consolidated gross profit increased 4.4% to $44.7 million, compared to $42.8 million in the prior year period. Higher profit was primarily a result of the positive impact of recent acquisitions, and increased sales volumes that were partially offset by a sales decline in the energy end market. Gross margin as a percentage of sales was 45.4%, compared to 46.8% in the prior year period, with the decline primarily due to an increase in cost of goods sold.

Consolidated operating expenses in the current quarter were $29.6 million, or 30.0% of sales, compared to the prior year level of $26.8 million, or 29.3% of sales. The increases in both total operating expenses and operating expenses as a percentage of sales were primarily driven by a trademark impairment, additional personnel related expenses, and selling, general and administrative costs related to acquired businesses.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020 was $15.1 million, a $1.0 million decrease over the prior year period, as the $1.9 million increase in gross profit from higher sales volumes was offset by $2.8 million increase in operating expenses as discussed above. Fiscal fourth quarter adjusted operating income, primarily adjusted for the exclusion of the trademark impairment, was $16.3 million, a $0.2 million increase over the prior year period.

GAAP net income from continuing operations in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020 was $13.4 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $13.6 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the prior year period. After adjusting both quarters to exclude one-time items and to apply a normalized tax rate, adjusted net income from continuing operations improved 9.2% to $12.5 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income from continuing operations of $11.5 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Industrial Products segment revenue increased 11.9% (5.3% organic) to $60.1 million, compared to $53.7 million in the prior year period. Sales volumes in the HVAC/R and rail end markets drove most of the strong organic revenue growth, partially offset by declines in the general industrial and architecturally-specified building products end markets. GAAP segment operating income increased 7.7% to $13.6 million, compared to $12.7 million in the prior year period. The increased profits were driven by acquisitions and higher sales. There were no adjustments to GAAP results in the current or prior year periods.

Specialty Chemicals segment revenue improved 1.6%, all of which was organic, to $38.4 million, compared to $37.8 million in the prior year period. Growth was primarily driven by increased sales in the general industrial and architecturally specified building products end markets, partially offset by declines in the energy and rail end markets. GAAP segment operating income margin was $5.5 million, compared to $6.7 million in the prior year period. After adjusting for the trademark impairment, adjusted segment operating income was $6.5 million in the current fiscal quarter.

During the fourth quarter, CSWI repurchased $25.7 million of its shares in the open market and has $36.3 million remaining under its $75.0 million program authorization. Following quarter end, CSWI declared its fifth consecutive quarterly regular cash dividend of $0.135 per share, which was paid on May 13, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 1, 2020.

Fiscal Full Year 2020 Results of Operations

Consolidated revenue from continuing operations increased 10.2% to $385.9 million, compared with prior year revenue of $350.2 million. Organic revenue growth accounted for 5.9% of the total 10.2% growth, with higher organic sales growth in all end markets.

Consolidated gross profit increased 9.7% to $177.1 million, compared to $161.4 million in gross profit the prior year. Higher gross profit was driven by recent acquisitions and increased sales volumes, partially offset by a net reduction in gains on sales of property. Gross margin as a percentage of sales declined 20 basis points to 45.9%, compared to 46.1% in the prior year.

Consolidated operating expenses were $111.0 million, compared to the prior year of $100.9 million, or 28.8% of sales in each year. The increase in operating expenses was primarily attributable to selling, general and administrative costs related to acquired businesses, the trademark impairment, and increased compensation.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations in fiscal 2020 was $66.1 million, a 9.3% increase over the prior year period of $60.4 million. The $5.6 million increase was driven by the $15.7 million increase in gross profit from higher sales volumes, which was partially offset by the $10.1 million increase in operating expenses. Fiscal 2020 adjusted operating income, adjusted primarily for the trademark impairment and to exclude an $0.8 million gain on the sale of a building, was $66.4 million, representing a 13.4%, or $7.8 million, increase over the prior year adjusted operating income of $58.6 million.

GAAP net income from continuing operations was $44.8 million, or $2.95 per diluted share, compared to $46.1 million, or $2.96 per diluted share in the prior year. After adjusting the fiscal year to exclude one-time items, the most significant being the charge in the fiscal second quarter to terminate the U.S. qualified pension plan ($5.0 million after-tax, or $0.32 per diluted share), trademark impairment, gain on sale, and a normalized tax rate, adjusted net income from continuing operations improved 13.3% over the prior year period to $48.7 million, or $3.20 per diluted share. In the prior year, adjusted net income from continuing operations, adjusted to exclude one-time items and applying a normalized tax rate, net income from continuing operations was $43.0 million, or $2.77 per diluted share.

The effective tax rate on continuing operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was 16.7%, and was 22.2% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, due to the release of a reserve for uncertain tax positions, offset by adjustments for prior tax returns and state tax expense, net of federal benefit.

The Company’s effective tax rate for fiscal 2021 is expected to be in a range of 25% to 27%.

In fiscal year 2020, the Industrial Products segment revenue increased 14.1% (6.7% organic) to $234.9 million, compared to $205.9 million in the prior year. Sales volumes in the HVAC/R and plumbing end markets drove most of the strong organic revenue growth, partially offset by a modest decline in general industrial and rail end markets. GAAP segment operating income increased 14.2% to $55.7 million, compared to $48.8 million in the prior year. There were no adjustments to segment operating income in fiscal year 2020. In the prior fiscal year, adjusted segment operating income was $48.6 million after adjusting for a $0.5 million gain on the sale of property, partially offset by personnel related expenses. Adjusted segment operating margin remained strong at 23.7% in fiscal year 2020, flat to the prior year.

Specialty Chemicals segment revenue increased 4.7%, all of which was organic, to $151.0 million, compared to $144.2 million in the prior year. The increase in revenue was driven by higher sales of consumable products into all end markets. Reported segment operating income increased 3.2% to $24.7 million, compared to $23.9 million in the prior year. Current fiscal year segment adjusted operating income was $24.9 million, adjusted to exclude the gain a building sale, and the trademark impairment, representing an 11.3% increase over prior year segment adjusted operating income period, due to leverage on the increased sales.

Operating cash flow from continuing operations for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, increased to $71.4 million, compared to $68.2 million in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted to exclude a one-time deferred tax benefit of $10.4 million recognized in fiscal 2019, operating cash flow from continuing operations for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 increased 23.5%.

All percentages are calculated based upon the attached financial statements and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

About CSW Industrials, Inc.

CSWI is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. CSWI's broad portfolio of leading products provides performance optimizing solutions to its customers. CSWI's products include mechanical products for HVAC/R applications, building products, sealants, and high-performance specialty lubricants. Markets that CSWI serves include: HVAC/R, architecturally-specified building products, general industrial, plumbing, rail, energy, and mining. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com .

CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31,

(unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended March 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues, net $ 98,498 $ 91,477 $ 385,871 $ 350,155 Cost of revenues (53,778 ) (48,632 ) (208,821 ) (188,785 ) Gross profit 44,720 42,845 177,050 161,370 Selling, general and administrative expenses (28,633 ) (26,774 ) (110,032 ) (100,930 ) Impairment expenses (951 ) - (951 ) - Operating income 15,136 16,071 66,067 60,440 Interest expense, net (245 ) (349 ) (1,331 ) (1,442 ) Other income (expense), net 1,167 1,286 (7,135 ) 2,443 Income before income taxes 16,058 17,008 57,601 61,441 Provision for income taxes (2,685 ) (3,384 ) (12,784 ) (15,389 ) Income from continuing operations 13,373 13,624 44,817 46,052 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 1,209 138 1,061 (478 ) Net income $ 14,582 $ 13,762 $ 45,878 $ 45,574 Basic earnings (loss) earnings per common share: Continuing operations $ 0.89 $ 0.90 $ 2.98 $ 2.99 Discontinued operations 0.08 0.01 0.07 (0.03 ) Net income $ 0.97 $ 0.91 $ 3.05 $ 2.96 Diluted earnings (loss) earnings per common share: Continuing operations $ 0.88 $ 0.90 $ 2.95 $ 2.96 Discontinued operations 0.08 0.01 0.07 (0.03 ) Net income $ 0.96 $ 0.91 $ 3.02 $ 2.93





CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,338 $ 26,651 Accounts receivable, net 74,880 66,136 Inventories, net 53,753 51,429 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,074 7,030 Current assets, discontinued operations - 21 Total current assets 150,045 151,267 Property, plant and equipment, net 57,178 53,639 Goodwill 91,686 86,295 Intangible assets, net 46,185 50,466 Other assets 24,151 10,965 Total assets $ 369,245 $ 352,632 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,978 $ 19,024 Accrued and other current liabilities 36,607 29,426 Current portion of long-term debt 561 561 Current liabilities, discontinued operations - 161 Total current liabilities 59,146 49,172 Long-term debt 10,337 30,898 Retirement benefits payable 1,879 1,978 Other long-term liabilities 21,142 6,114 Noncurrent liabilities, discontinued operations - 784 Total liabilities 92,504 88,946 Equity: Common shares, $0.01 par value 159 158 Additional paid-in capital 48,327 46,633 Treasury shares, at cost (962 and 80 shares, respectively) (75,377 ) (49,964 ) Retained earnings 315,078 277,588 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,446 ) (10,729 ) Total equity 276,741 263,686 Total liabilities and equity $ 369,245 $ 352,632





CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands) Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 45,878 $ 45,574 Less: Income (Loss) from discontinued operations 1,061 (478 ) Income from continuing operations 44,817 46,052 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 7,918 7,411 Amortization of intangible and other assets 6,927 6,425 Provision for inventory reserves (28 ) 231 Provision for doubtful accounts 909 818 Share-based and other executive compensation 5,074 3,949 Net gain on disposals of property, plant and equipment (833 ) (4,320 ) Pension plan termination expense 6,559 - Net pension benefit (121 ) (416 ) Impairment of assets 951 - Realized deferred taxes - 10,419 Net deferred taxes 537 206 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (7,997 ) (3,825 ) Inventories (1,653 ) (5,537 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,969 725 Other assets 29 920 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 5,884 5,704 Retirement benefits payable and other liabilities (1,545 ) (603 ) Net cash provided by operating activities, continuing operations 71,397 68,159 Net cash used in operating activities, discontinued operations (1,500 ) (8,449 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 69,897 59,710 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (11,437 ) (7,515 ) Proceeds from sale of assets held for investment - 3,905 Proceeds from sale of assets 1,292 3,295 Cash paid for acquisitions (11,837 ) (10,100 ) Net cash used in investing activities, continuing operations (21,982 ) (10,415 ) Net cash provided by investing activities, discontinued operations 1,538 7,356 Net cash used in investing activities (20,444 ) (3,059 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on lines of credit 7,500 28,000 Repayments of lines of credit (28,061 ) (20,561 ) Purchase of treasury shares (28,460 ) (46,712 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (8,130 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (57,151 ) (39,273 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents (615 ) (2,433 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (8,313 ) 14,945 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 26,651 11,706 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 18,338 $ 26,651

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures



CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING INCOME - CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME - CONTINUING OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Operating Income - Continuing Operations $ 15,136 $ 16,071 $ 66,067 $ 60,440 Adjusting items: Restructuring & realignment - - - - Gain on sale of property & other 200 - (576 ) (1,839 ) Asset Impairment 951 - 951 - Adjusted Operating Income - Continuing Operations $ 16,287 $ 16,071 $ 66,442 $ 58,601





CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME - CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME - CONTINUING OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Net Income - Continuing Operations $ 13,373 $ 13,624 $ 44,817 $ 46,052 Adjusting items, net of tax: Gain on sale of property & other 150 (1,130 ) (75 ) (2,491 ) Asset Impairment 713 - 713 - Pension Termination (398 ) - 4,979 - Discrete Tax Provisions & Other (1,330 ) (1,038 ) (1,729 ) (586 ) Adjusted Net Income - Continuing Operations $ 12,508 $ 11,456 $ 48,705 $ 42,975 GAAP Diluted income per common share, Continuing operations $ 0.88 $ 0.90 $ 2.95 $ 2.96 Adjusting items, per diluted common share: Gain on sale of property & other 0.01 (0.08 ) (0.01 ) (0.15 ) Asset Impairment 0.05 - 0.05 - Pension Termination (0.02 ) - 0.32 - Discrete Tax Provisions & Other (0.09 ) (0.07 ) (0.11 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted earnings per diluted common share $ 0.83 $ 0.75 $ 3.20 $ 2.77





CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Industrial

Products Specialty

Chemicals Corporate

and Other Consolidated

Continuing

Operations Industrial

Products Specialty

Chemicals Corporate

and Other Consolidated

Continuing

Operations Revenue $ 60,101 $ 38,397 $ - $ 98,498 $ 53,691 $ 37,786 $ - $ 91,477 Operating Income $ 13,627 $ 5,512 $ (4,003 ) $ 15,136 $ 12,653 $ 6,726 $ (3,308 ) $ 16,071 Adjusting items: Gain on sale of property & other - - 200 200 - - - - Asset Impairment - 951 - 951 - - - - Adjusted Operating Income $ 13,627 $ 6,463 $ (3,803 ) $ 16,287 $ 12,653 $ 6,726 $ (3,308 ) $ 16,071 % of revenue 22.7% 16.8% 16.5% 23.6% 17.8% 17.6% (Amounts in thousands, except percentages) Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 Industrial

Products Specialty

Chemicals Corporate

and Other Consolidated

Continuing

Operations Industrial

Products Specialty

Chemicals Corporate

and Other Consolidated

Continuing

Operations Revenue $ 234,895 $ 150,976 $ - $ 385,871 $ 205,931 $ 144,223 $ 1 $ 350,155 Operating Income $ 55,725 $ 24,691 $ (14,349 ) $ 66,067 $ 48,817 $ 23,930 $ (12,307 ) $ 60,440 Adjusting items: Gain on sale of property & other - (776 ) 200 (576 ) (253 ) (1,586 ) - (1,839 ) Asset Impairment - 951 - 951 - - - - Adjusted Operating Income $ 55,725 $ 24,866 $ (14,149 ) $ 66,442 $ 48,564 $ 22,344 $ (12,307 ) $ 58,601 % of revenue 23.7% 16.5% 17.2% 23.6% 15.5% 16.7%

We use adjusted earnings per share, adjusted net income and adjusted operating income, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue, income from operations, operating expense, operating income and net income, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. We also believe these measures are useful for investors to assess the operating performance of our business without the effect of non-operating items.

