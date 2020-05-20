Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,224 in the last 365 days.

TransUnion to Present at RBC Capital Markets Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced that Todd Cello, CFO, will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:20 a.m. CST (9:20 a.m. EST). A live webcast of the presentation will be made available at the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru. A replay will be available on the company’s website following the conclusion of the presentation.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

E-mail investor.relations@transunion.com
   
Telephone 312-985-2860

Primary Logo

You just read:

TransUnion to Present at RBC Capital Markets Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.