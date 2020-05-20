Covid-19 Impact on Agricultural E-commerce Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

The report on the Agricultural E-commerce market provides the definition, applications, major players and the various types of products available. The market analysis studies the market with the data from the period 2020 to 2026. This report is a useful guide that helps in generating an idea of industrial development along with the other major characteristics of the Agricultural E-commerce market. The market study also studies the key indicators covering the sales of products, product revenues. The report also presents the forecast for the Agricultural E-commerce market with its growth during the period from 2020 to 2026.

This report focuses on the global Agricultural E-commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agricultural E-commerce development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon

Alibaba Group

JD.com Company

Yihaodian

COFCO Group

SF Express

Benlai Holding Group

Natures Basket Limited.

Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt Ltd

Grofers India Pvt

Ninayo

FarmFresh

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Business To Business

Business To Consumer

Market segment by Application, split into

Government Procurement

Enterprise

Consumer

Other

Regional description

Studying the regional markets, this report analyzes the sales, revenue and market shares of each key country. The main regions in the Agricultural E-commerce market as given by the geographical segmentation in the report are Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. These major market regions and the constituent key countries have been studied based on the categorizations of size, production, and export and import data. It also covers in detail the sales, revenue, and the latest trends and market prospects for the different regions covered.

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Agricultural E-commerce Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Agricultural E-commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Business To Business

1.4.3 Business To Consumer

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Agricultural E-commerce Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Government Procurement

1.5.3 Enterprise

1.5.4 Consumer

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Agricultural E-commerce Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Agricultural E-commerce Industry

1.6.1.1 Agricultural E-commerce Business Impact Assessment - Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Agricultural E-commerce Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Agricultural E-commerce Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Agricultural E-commerce Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Agricultural E-commerce Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Agricultural E-commerce Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Agricultural E-commerce Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Agricultural E-commerce Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Agricultural E-commerce Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Agricultural E-commerce Players (Opinion Leaders)

.....

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Amazon

13.1.1 Amazon Company Details

13.1.2 Amazon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Amazon Agricultural E-commerce Introduction

13.1.4 Amazon Revenue in Agricultural E-commerce Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Amazon Recent Development

13.2 Alibaba Group

13.2.1 Alibaba Group Company Details

13.2.2 Alibaba Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Alibaba Group Agricultural E-commerce Introduction

13.2.4 Alibaba Group Revenue in Agricultural E-commerce Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Alibaba Group Recent Development

13.3 JD.com Company

13.3.1 JD.com Company Company Details

13.3.2 JD.com Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 JD.com Company Agricultural E-commerce Introduction

13.3.4 JD.com Company Revenue in Agricultural E-commerce Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 JD.com Company Recent Development

13.4 Yihaodian

13.4.1 Yihaodian Company Details

13.4.2 Yihaodian Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Yihaodian Agricultural E-commerce Introduction

13.4.4 Yihaodian Revenue in Agricultural E-commerce Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Yihaodian Recent Development

13.5 COFCO Group

13.5.1 COFCO Group Company Details

13.5.2 COFCO Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 COFCO Group Agricultural E-commerce Introduction

13.5.4 COFCO Group Revenue in Agricultural E-commerce Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 COFCO Group Recent Development

13.6 SF Express

13.6.1 SF Express Company Details

13.6.2 SF Express Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 SF Express Agricultural E-commerce Introduction

13.6.4 SF Express Revenue in Agricultural E-commerce Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 SF Express Recent Development

13.7 Benlai Holding Group

13.7.1 Benlai Holding Group Company Details

13.7.2 Benlai Holding Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Benlai Holding Group Agricultural E-commerce Introduction

13.7.4 Benlai Holding Group Revenue in Agricultural E-commerce Business (2015-2020)

……Continued

