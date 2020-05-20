Covid-19 Impact on Integrated Facility Management Market Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report has been prepared based on extensive research and analysis of the latest dominating trends in the market. The global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market has been studied and focus has been on the volume and value of the product/service as well as the manufacturing methods employed. It contains a brief overview of the competitive scene of the key players along with the market introduction and research objectives for the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. The report also presents the market size by observing the historical data and the prospects of the product/service. The economic indicators and the market research methodology have also been provided further in the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market report.

This report focuses on the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Integrated Facility Management (IFM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Archibus

Broadcom

Esri

General Electric

IBM

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Manhattan Software

Oracle Corporation

SAP AG

Siemens AG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Asset management and space management

Project management

Real estate portfolio management and lease administration

Energy management and environment sustainability management

Maintenance management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)

Public sector and utilities

Aerospace and defense

Telecommunication

Manufacturing, supply chain, and logistics

Real estate and infrastructure

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Regional analysis:

The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis taking various aspects in to account. Here the key players have been identified understanding the strategies applied by them. In concurrence, the partnership level can be analysed, along with the associated factors or scopes to merge. Here the key markets like Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa has been taken in to account. The report makes prediction of the market up to 2026.

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

