Covid-19 Impact on Integrated Facility Management Market Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report has been prepared based on extensive research and analysis of the latest dominating trends in the market. The global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market has been studied and focus has been on the volume and value of the product/service as well as the manufacturing methods employed. It contains a brief overview of the competitive scene of the key players along with the market introduction and research objectives for the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. The report also presents the market size by observing the historical data and the prospects of the product/service. The economic indicators and the market research methodology have also been provided further in the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market report.
This report focuses on the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Integrated Facility Management (IFM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Archibus
Broadcom
Esri
General Electric
IBM
Johnson Controls, Inc.
Manhattan Software
Oracle Corporation
SAP AG
Siemens AG
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Asset management and space management
Project management
Real estate portfolio management and lease administration
Energy management and environment sustainability management
Maintenance management
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)
Public sector and utilities
Aerospace and defense
Telecommunication
Manufacturing, supply chain, and logistics
Real estate and infrastructure
Healthcare
Retail
Others
Regional analysis:
The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis taking various aspects in to account. Here the key players have been identified understanding the strategies applied by them. In concurrence, the partnership level can be analysed, along with the associated factors or scopes to merge. Here the key markets like Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa has been taken in to account. The report makes prediction of the market up to 2026.
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Asset management and space management
1.4.3 Project management
1.4.4 Real estate portfolio management and lease administration
1.4.5 Energy management and environment sustainability management
1.4.6 Maintenance management
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)
1.5.3 Public sector and utilities
1.5.4 Aerospace and defense
1.5.5 Telecommunication
1.5.6 Manufacturing, supply chain, and logistics
1.5.7 Real estate and infrastructure
1.5.8 Healthcare
1.5.9 Retail
1.5.10 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Players (Opinion Leaders)
…..
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Archibus
13.1.1 Archibus Company Details
13.1.2 Archibus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Archibus Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Introduction
13.1.4 Archibus Revenue in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Archibus Recent Development
13.2 Broadcom
13.2.1 Broadcom Company Details
13.2.2 Broadcom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Broadcom Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Introduction
13.2.4 Broadcom Revenue in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Broadcom Recent Development
13.3 Esri
13.3.1 Esri Company Details
13.3.2 Esri Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Esri Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Introduction
13.3.4 Esri Revenue in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Esri Recent Development
13.4 General Electric
13.4.1 General Electric Company Details
13.4.2 General Electric Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 General Electric Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Introduction
13.4.4 General Electric Revenue in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 General Electric Recent Development
13.5 IBM
13.5.1 IBM Company Details
13.5.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 IBM Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Introduction
13.5.4 IBM Revenue in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 IBM Recent Development
13.6 Johnson Controls, Inc.
13.6.1 Johnson Controls, Inc. Company Details
13.6.2 Johnson Controls, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Johnson Controls, Inc. Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Introduction
13.6.4 Johnson Controls, Inc. Revenue in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Johnson Controls, Inc. Recent Development
13.7 Manhattan Software
13.7.1 Manhattan Software Company Details
13.7.2 Manhattan Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Manhattan Software Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Introduction
13.7.4 Manhattan Software Revenue in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Manhattan Software Recent Development
13.8 Oracle Corporation
13.8.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
13.8.2 Oracle Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Oracle Corporation Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Introduction
13.8.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
13.9 SAP AG
13.9.1 SAP AG Company Details
13.9.2 SAP AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 SAP AG Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Introduction
……Continued
