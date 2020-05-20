Armada Hoffler Announces Changes to Date, Time and Format of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) (the “Company”) today announced that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), previously scheduled for June 17, 2020, will now be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on June 19, 2020 in a virtual-only meeting format. This decision was made due to public health concerns related to the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic and in consideration of the health and well-being of stockholders and other meeting participants. There is no change to the items of business to be addressed at the Annual Meeting, which are described in the Company’s previously distributed proxy materials.



Stockholders at the close of business on April 15, 2020 who wish to participate in the Annual Meeting of Stockholders may attend by visiting the web portal located at www.virtualshareholdermeetings.com/AHH2020 and entering the control number found on the previously provided proxy card or voting instruction form.

Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the virtual annual meeting, the Company urges stockholders to select one of the methods described in the proxy materials to vote prior to the meeting.

Although the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format, the Company remains dedicated to stockholder engagement and intends to return to an in-person meeting format for future meetings.

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information, visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

