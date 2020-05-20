Virtual Internships and CRCC Asia join forces to allow 1000+ students to complete remote work experience in 2020

Virtual Internships Founders Dan Nivern and Ed Holroyd Pearce

Virtual Internships uses years of experience to provide remote internships for 1000+ students in the wake of Covid-19 uncertainty.

Having been in the internships and study-abroad industry for over a decade, we know what students want, we know what universities want, and we know what businesses want.” — Ed Holroyd Pearce

Virtual Internships, In collaboration with sister company CRCC Asia, will be supporting over 1000 students this summer through their Virtual International Internship program. Together the two companies bring more than a decade of internship expertise and a dynamic and experienced staff. The impact of Covid-19 left many students stranded and uncertain of summer plans; therefore, Virtual Internships worked quickly to ensure valuable professional development opportunities were not lost.

“From January after seeing the news about China and other countries – prime locations where we had programs – we moved quickly. We realized this would have a big impact, and we needed to have a strategy. Universities also started coming to us independently and asking what we could do,” Daniel Nivern, Co-founder & CEO, Virtual Internships and CRCC Asia.

Over the past months, Virtual Internships has worked closely with universities, non-profits, and host companies to determine needs and how to best provide support. Since its launch in 2018, Virtual Internships has already supported hundreds of students in remote working opportunities including multiple university partnerships. These years of experience have allowed Virtual Internships to improve existing platforms and rapidly expand to accommodate this large number of students. The participants for summer 2020 are primarily from the USA, the UK, Australia and Canada, but there have been increasing student volumes from the Middle East and China, due to some forward-thinking organizations in that region.

“Having been in the internships and study-abroad industry for over a decade, we saw the inefficiencies and the barriers – we know what students want, we know what universities want, and we know what businesses want, yet there are very few services and companies that seem to take all those three factors into account,” Ed Holroyd Pearce, Co-founder and President, CRCC Asia & Virtual Internships.

For Virtual Internships and CRCC Asia, the goal remains to create a connected and dynamic labor market that facilitates cultural exchange and strengthens the professional development of young global talent. Virtual Internships was founded with the mission of removing access barriers in traditional internships and preparing students for the future, making it perfectly positioned to support this new cohort of students learning to navigate the working world during these uncertain times.

About Virtual Internships

Virtual Internships started after recognizing that the future of work was at our doorstep, and more students across the world would need to prepare for remote work experience while creating a network of virtual connections to succeed. Students wanting to gain global work experience can complete an internship from the comfort of their own home, working 20-30 hours per week for 1-3 months. High school students can also access the program through VI Foundations programming, which is a structured 4 week part-time internship experience. All students are guaranteed an online internship placement across the globe in one of their career fields, and are supported with multiple touchpoints including coaching calls, an online curriculum, and structured project plans. Those interested in learning more can visit www.virtualinternships.com.