Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases As of 20 May 2020 9am EAT
Central (9,115 cases; 298 deaths; 2,505 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20), Cameroon (3,529; 140; 1,567), Central African Republic (441; 0; 18), Chad (545; 56; 139), Congo (441; 15; 132), DRC (1,731; 61; 302), Equatorial Guinea (719; 7; 22), Gabon (1,432; 11; 301), Sao Tome & Principe (235; 7; 4)
Eastern (9,277; 277; 2,917): Comoros (34; 1; 8), Djibouti (1,618; 7; 1033), Eritrea (39; 0; 39), Ethiopia (365; 5; 120), Kenya (963; 59; 358), Madagascar (326; 2; 119), Mauritius (332; 10; 322), Rwanda (308; 0; 209), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (1,502; 57; 178), South Sudan (282; 4; 4), Sudan (2,728; 111; 286), Tanzania (509; 21; 167), Uganda (260; 0; 63)
Northern (29,077; 1,467; 12,256): Algeria (7,377; 561; 3,746), Egypt (13,484; 659; 3,742), Libya (68; 3; 35), Mauritania (81; 4; 6), Morocco (7,023; 193; 3,901), Tunisia (1,044; 47; 826)
Southern (18,537; 331; 8,379): Angola (52; 2; 17), Botswana (25; 1; 17), Eswatini (208; 2; 87), Lesotho (1; 0; 0), Malawi (71; 3; 27), Mozambique (146; 0; 48), Namibia (16; 0; 13), South Africa (17,200; 312; 7,960), Zambia (772; 7; 192), Zimbabwe (46; 4; 18)
Western (25,592; 539; 9,751): Benin (339; 2; 83), Burkina Faso (806; 52; 655), Cape Verde (335; 3; 85), Cote d'Ivoire (2,153; 28; 1050), Gambia (24; 1; 13), Ghana (6,096; 31; 1,773), Guinea (2,863; 18; 1,525), Guinea-Bissau (1038; 6; 38), Liberia (233; 23; 125), Mali (901; 53; 529), Niger (914; 55; 734), Nigeria (6,401; 192; 1,734), Senegal (2,617; 30; 1133), Sierra Leone (534; 33; 167), Togo (338; 12; 107)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).