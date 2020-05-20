Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,252 in the last 365 days.

Norsk Hydro: Election of members to the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- The Corporate Assembly of Norsk Hydro ASA has in its meeting on 20 May 2020 resolved to elect Rune Bjerke as new member of the Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA, with effect from 17 June 2020, for a period of up to two years. Finn Jebsen resigns from the Board of Directors with effect from 20 May 2020. The remaining six shareholder elected board members have been re-elected for a period of 2 years.

The Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA shall according to the Articles of Association consist of between nine and eleven members. Following the election by the Corporate Assembly, the Board of Directors will have 10 members, including three employee representatives, as follows:

Dag Mejdell (chair)
Irene Rummelhoff (deputy chair)
Rune Bjerke
Liselott Kilaas
Peter Kukielski
Thomas Schulz
Marianne Wiinholt  
Arve Baade (employee representative)
Sten Roar Martinsen (employee representative)
Svein Kåre Sund (employee representative) 

Information on the Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA: https://www.hydro.com/en-NO/about-hydro/corporate-governance/governance-bodies/board-of-directors/

Investor contacts:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Stian Hasle
+47 97736022
Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Primary Logo

You just read:

Norsk Hydro: Election of members to the Board of Directors

Distribution channels: Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.